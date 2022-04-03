Local governmental meetings for the week of April 4

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include zoning map and land use plan adjustments. Meetings can be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/WN_GLDna8I7ThyzGGd-gbpPow. To access the meeting by phone call 1-312-626-6799 (Webinar Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 5 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes a cabaret license application for Mason’s Eatery & Pub, 7000 74th Place.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes authorization to file grant applications with Economic Development Administration to fund construction of a kitchen incubator in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood; closed sessions to discuss claims of excessive assessment.

KENOSHA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Brighton Dale Golf Course clubhouse, 830 248th Ave, Kansasville. Agenda includes golf division report; Brookside Care Center roof replacement; Molinaro building fire system device replacement; Administration Buildiing heat pump replacement Phase 4; review of facilities division projects, including Administration Building/Molinaro security modifications, Civic Center campus design and construction of parking lot, Kemper Center water infiltration repairs; Detention Center HVAC replacements, Detention Center lobby security enhancements, and County Center renovation project.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 200. Agenda includes: public hearing on renewal applications for scrap salvage dealers; ordinance updates for stop/yield signs and other traffic signs; second reading of zoning ordinance for Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Master plan, and hearings on zoning ordinance amendments; appointments/reappointments by the mayor; professional services agreement with Ruekert Mielk Inc. for construction administration and review services of the Town & Country Storm Water improvements.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COMMISSION ON THE ARTS: 4 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Meeting includes subcommittee reports and review of subcommittees.

Wednesday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at the Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Agenda includes monthly reports and discussion of donation plaques.

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE AND FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE MEETING: 5:30 p.m., second floor committee room at the Kenosha County administration building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes an agreement between the county and city amending document related to Highway K and Highway H, and repair of revetment wall.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., second floor auditor’s conference room at the Kenosha County administration building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes 2021 year end report; and resolution on 2021-22 budget carry over and annual closeout.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE, Immediately following the Finance/Administration Committee meeting, second floor auditor’s conference room at the Kenosha County administration building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes appointments, and discussion of potential assisted living facility in Twin Lakes.

KENOSHA COUNTY JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., second floor committee room at the Kenosha County administration building, 1010 56th St.

KENOSHA COUNCIL BOARD: 7:30 p.m., county board chambers at the Kenosha County administration building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes an agreement between the county and city amending document related to Highway K and Highway H, and repair of revetment wall.

Thursday

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Agenda includes public hearing on permit for tattoo establishment at 5606 75th St. for Old School Tattoo; and public hearings on conditional use permit and special exception request for a 12-foot high monument sign at 8004 22nd Ave. for Lou Poerrine’s.

