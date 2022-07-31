Local governmental meetings for the week of Aug. 1

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearings on conditional use permit, site and operational plans, as well as zoning map amendments, for proposed restaurant building addition/remodeling and site improvements for The Daily Dose Cafe with outdoor seating and drive-thru at 4512 75th St.; and public hearing and consider approval of resolution to amend the village’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan Map for proposed redevelopment of the former Pleasant Prairie Power Plant site at 8000 95th St.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: resolution in support of democracy and nonpartisan election administration; lease between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city regarding the south pier’ and intergovernmental agreement between the city and county for 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit for tattoo and body piercing establishment at 2116 52nd St. (Black Water Tattoo); public hearing on conditional use permit for 10,50 square foot additional to the shelter facility at 4314 39th Ave. (Shalom Center); resolution for an advisory referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot to measure public opinion on allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana; resolution to subname 56th Street from Fifth Avenue to Seventh Avenue as “Honorary Ralph M. Nudi Way;” resolution in support of democracy and nonpartisan election administration; appointments and reappointments; and award of contract for parking lot resurfacing at Dinosaur Discovery Museum.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD: 5 p.m., via teleconference. Items on the agenda include: 2023 library system budget request; 2023 intersystem agreement; and monthly reports and updates.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Work session during which the board will discuss the proposed 2023 budget timeline and review license requests.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Work session during which the board will discuss the proposed 2023 budget timeline, financial/investing policy, and a closed session for discussion of a proposed contract with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

KENOSHA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., second floor administrative conference room. Agenda includes a Unidine presentation, and resolution for the appointment of John Jansen as director of the Department of Human Services.

TREVOR-WILMOT SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the library of the school, 26325 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Items on the agenda include: 4K Parent Teacher Home Visits for 2022-23; parent-student handbook for 2022-23; employee procedures handbook for 2022-23; Timberwolf athletic handbook for 2022-23; new administrator/principal contract; and 2021-22 budget update and projections.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the county board room. Agenda includes: resolution to conduct countywide advisory referendum on making the State of Wisconsin a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State; resolution to approve appointment of Shelly Billingsley to serve as director of Public Works and Development Services.

Wednesday

SOUTH BRANCH PIKE RIVER REHABILITATION TOUR: 3 p.m., at the southwest parking lot of Indian Trail High School & Academy, 6800 60th St. Session is for a tour of various sites along the South Branch Pike River. (A quorum of Kenosha County Board members may attend).

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to appoint Sgt. Christopher Hannah as director of the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management; discussion of the Jail health Service Agreement with NaphCare, Inc.; review of 2022 Country Thunder music festival arrest totals.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit for a communication satellite at 8115 22nd Ave. for Kishna Enterprises Inc.; public hearing for a conditional use permit for new communication tower at 6024 10th Ave. (Verizon/First Methodist Church); public hearing for a conditional use permit for a 4,422 square foot gas station/convenience story at 8004 22nd Ave. (Lou Perrine’s); and a public hearing on a conditional use permit for manufacturing, processing and storage of fertilizer at 10016 55th St. (Precision Laboratories).