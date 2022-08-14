Local governmental meetings for the week of Aug. 15

Monday

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m. at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This i a board work session with agenda items including: community outreach report; updated student handbook; health plan coverage presentation; standards-based learning update; superintendent entry plan and evaluation tool/goals; and review of COVID return to school plan.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m. at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include a public hearing and consideration of a zoning map and zoning text amendment, and site and operational plans, for a proposed redevelopment of the multi-tenant office building at 4721 75th St.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: architectural service agreement for Fire Station 7; master consulting services agreement; Smart City Managed Services agreement.

KENOSHA PARK COMMISSION: 6:45 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Special meeting to consider request from Carmichael & Associates Inc. to amend application for use of Veterans Memorial Park on Sept. 3 for Cheese-A-Palooza, with temporary structures including tents, inflatables, signage, portage restrooms and two showmobiles.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 200. Items on the agenda include: license and ordinance update applications; first reading of land use map and zoning changes for Shalom Center expansion project, 4314 39th Ave.; award contract to Strawberry Creek Lighting on 72th Street to 141st Avenue to 66th Place; architectural service agreement for Fire Station 7; master consulting services agreement; and Smart City Managed Services agreement.

Tuesday

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session which will include discussion of a proposed car wash for Mister Carwash at Lot 15 in Somers Market Center; and discuss/review deputy fire chief proposal.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., in the County Board Room at the administration building, 1010 56th St. Items on the agenda include: appointments and monthly reports; resolution to approve accepting $10,000 grant for restoration of Kenosha County Courthouse murals; resolution to approve plat plan for South Pike River Restoration Project.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit for manufacturing, processing and storage of fertilizer at 10016 55th St. (Precision Laboratories); public hearings on zoning ordinance, land use plans and zoning changes; public hearing for a conditional use permit for a 50-unit apartment complex at 5610 37th St.

(Kenosha Pointe Apartments-initial hearing), as well as a public hearing on a request for relief from the off-street parking requirements for that project; a public hearing on a conditional use permit for a 2,441 square foot restaurant with drive-thru at 6303 75th St. (Taco John’s-initial hearing); public hearing on conditional use permit for a 3,331 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru at 6303 75th St. (Raising Cane’s-intiial hearing); public hearing on conditional use permit for eight duplex buildings north of 21st Street and east of 30th Avenue (Sun Pointe Village Phase 3-initial hearing); and public hearing on conceptional plan review for a 312-unit apartment complex to be located at 6541 60th St. (Authentix Pike Creek Apartments).

