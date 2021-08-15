Local governmental meetings for the week of Aug. 16

Monday
KENOSHA COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202, for consideration of proposals for funding under the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Program.
KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301; among agenda items is presentation on electric buses by New Flyer Bus Corporation.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 200.
Tuesday
KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes review of fire chief candidates evaluation results (commission may go in closed sesion).
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 4 p.m., in the Educational Support Center Boardroom, 3600 52nd St., to conduct initial exchange of bargaining proposals with the Kenosha Education Association, followed by closed session to engage in negotiations with the KEA.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., at the Civil War Museum, Procarione Classroom, 5400 First Ave. Agenda items include health precautions and protocols, Capital Improvement Plan 2024; and operating budget 2022.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., County Board chambers.
Thursday
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: Noon to 1 p.m. Board invited to attend district New Staff Gathering, Old Settlers Park, 24100 7th St., Salem.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LAND & WATER CONSERVATION COMMITTEE: 2:30 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol,Planning & Development Conference Room. Agenda items include South Branch Pike River Restoration Plan update.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, Conference Room A.
KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.
Sunny skies and cooler weather helped boost crowds for the weekend's annual Sweet Corn Fest at the Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St.
Activities included a bounce pillow, hayrides, a petting zoo, tire mountain, access to a playground, music and karaoke. Pony rides and face painting were available for an additional fee.
Lexie Kessel, 8, of Bristol gets a kick out of one of the most popular areas of the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers, feeding the…
Mom Marie with her children Caleb, 8, and Hannah, 6, of Kenosha have fun shucking the husks off ears of corn at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry S…
Kids like Wyatt Wojciechowicz and Gavin Rozzoni, 9, both of Kenosha, found plenty to do at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers i…
Zachary Preuss, 2 ½, of Mt. Pleasant was more than “amoosed” by the artificial cow at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
Local singer Fallon Schultz came in from her current home in Nashville to entertain the crowds at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
Three-year-old Adalynn Fude of Silver Lake rode like a champ on her horse led by Kailyn May of Patch 22 from Wadsworth, IL at the Sweet Corn F…
Some of the assorted crafts and wares from vendors at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
Lucy Pitts, 10, of Kenosha jumped for joy on the inflatable pumpkin at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
Abby Rozzoni, 12, enjoys an ear of corn with Audrey Baughan, 12, with Charlie Borger, 10, all of Kenosham, at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smi…
Right: Employee Justin Wagner cooks up a batch of delectable roasted corn at the Sweet Corn Fest at the Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
The 2021 Sweet Corn Fest was held the weekend of Aug. 13-15 at Jerry Smith's Farm in Somers. Here are images of the festival taken on Saturday…