Local governmental meetings for the week of Aug. 16

Monday

KENOSHA COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202, for consideration of proposals for funding under the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Program.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301; among agenda items is presentation on electric buses by New Flyer Bus Corporation.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 200.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes review of fire chief candidates evaluation results (commission may go in closed sesion).

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 4 p.m., in the Educational Support Center Boardroom, 3600 52nd St., to conduct initial exchange of bargaining proposals with the Kenosha Education Association, followed by closed session to engage in negotiations with the KEA.