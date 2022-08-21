Local governmental meetings for the week of Aug. 22

Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. (the meeting will be preceded by a tour hosted by the Kemper Center from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. starting at the Conference Center). Items on the agenda include: resolution to approve plat plan for the South Pike River Restoration; resolution to accept $10,000 grant for restoration of Kenosha County Courthouse murals; division reports include discussion of courthouse washroom remodel, Administration Building heat pump replacement, and Molinaro fire system device replacement; Civic Center campus design and construction of parking lot; Kemper water infiltration repairs; County Center renovation project; and Detention Center HVAC replacement and lobby security enhancements..

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in Training Room 1216. Items on the agenda include: status of wage study; status of health insurance renewal; vacation and holiday schedules; 2023 proposed budget; schedule final budget meeting prior to Sept. 15; and monthly reports.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:45 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 200. Special meeting to review application for temporary outdoor extension of liquor license for 2621 30th Ave. (Clubhouse Pub & Grille) for an event Aug. 28.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers, Room 200. Special meeting for public hearing for application for temporary outdoor extension of liquor license for 2621 30th Ave. (Clubhouse Pub & Grille) for an event Aug. 28.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Somers Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes a proposed amendment to developer’s agreement between the Village and Golden Oil Co. and Somers USA, LLC.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., in Room 153 at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Closed session for discussion of personnel compensation and/or contracts.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., in the large group instruction room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Special meeting for closed session to discuss negotiations strategy.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Regular meeting agenda includes monthly reports and appointments; debt service review; Title IX update; discuss provisions governing the transportation of students attending public and private schools for 2022-23; resolution in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month; resolution recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the large group instruction room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Regular meeting includes monthly reports; second reading of new policy on naming of school district facilities; 2022023 employee guide; COVID procedures; strategic plan timeline.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include presentation on annual county budget process; discussion of issues for future discussion.