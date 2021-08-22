Local governmental meetings for the week of Aug. 23

Monday
KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION, 8:30 a.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202, for a special meeting in closed session to conduct interviews of finalist candidates for fire chief.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL LICENSES/PERMITS COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.; Meetings may be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https//attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/31359961725965. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-562-247-8422 and use access code 395-364-792.
Tuesday
KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Safety Building, 1000 55th St., conference room J1216.
KENOSHA ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:45 p.m., in room 153 at the Educational Support Cener, 3600 52nd St., closed session to discuss personnel issues.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the board meeting room at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., regular meeting. among agenda items include discussion/possible action as part of the Better Together 2021/22 plan; and discussion/possible action on negotiations with the Kenosha Education Association for the 2021-22 collective bargaining agreement, and base wage increase for employee groups other than teachers.
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., 8828 Antioch Road, Salem, large group instruction room; agenda items include 2021-22 contracts, and employee guide.
Wednesday
KENOSHA COUNTY REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room, for a presentation on redistricting process and timeline by corporation counsel.