Local governmental meetings for the week of Aug. 29

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: license applications; application of VPC Kenosha Pizza LLC for a new permanent outdoor extension of its liquor license at 7120 Green Bay Road; application of TNT’s Paddy O’s Pub LLC for a daily cabaret license for an event on Sept. 10.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include a public hearing and consideration of the zoning map and zoning text amendments as the result of reconstruction of Hwy. 50, and the relocation of the western access driveway to the Dairy Queen at 4612 75th St.; and a public hearing and consideration of a flood plain boundary adjustment related to the installation of shared use paths generally located between 122nd Avenue (West Frontage Road) and 129th Avenue south of Goldbear Drive.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include request from Kenosha Running Club for use of Simmons Island Park on Sept. 14 for Harvest Moon 5K Run/Walk, including closing Kennedy Drive in that area; request from Safe Harbor Humane Society for use of Eichelman and Wolfenbuttel parks on Sunday, Oct. 2 (rain date of Oct. 9) for Safe Harbor’s Walk for Paws Dog Walk & Family Festival; request from Agape Love Christian Ministries Inc. for use of Hobbs Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, (rain date of Oct. 15) for Community Domestic Violence Prayer Vigil; award tree planting contract at citywide locations to Arthur Weiler, Inc., of Zion, Ill., for $124,000; award of contract for Southport Beach House interior renovations (Phase 4), 7825 Third Ave., to Berglund Construction Co. of Chicago for $389,980.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. The agenda includes an amendment to a professional services agreement with Ruekert Mielke for the Bonnie Hame Storm Sewer Design (30th Avenue to the Chrysler Basin).

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: award of contract for grading work (County ML and Union Pacific Railroad in Pleasant Prairie) to Super Western Inc. of Menomonee Falls for $229,300; contract for street and joint repairs on 18th Avenue from 32nd Street to 21st Street; award tree planting contract at citywide locations to Arthur Weiler, Inc., of Zion, Ill., for $124,000; award of contract for Southport Beach House interior renovations (Phase 4), 7825 Third Ave., to Berglund Construction Co. of Chicago for $389,980.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

Wednesday

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Wheatland Center School Room (Community Room), 6606 368th Ave. Items on the agenda include: new teacher introductions; Community Education update; board goals; and facilities and operations report including building tour.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor County Board Committee Room. Meeting will include determination of testing/selection procedure for deputy sheriff, detective, capital and chief deputy sheriff; then a closed session to consider deputy sheriff candidates.