Local governmental meetings for the week of Aug. 8

Monday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. The meeting is for closed sessions to review candidates for the position of probational police officer, to review police chief interviw questions, and to get updates on Assessment Center planning.

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports including Willowbrook, Life Enrichment, administrator and Nursing Department.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL LICENSES/PERMITS COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. The agent includes beer and cabaret license requests; and Kenosha Police Department Tavern Squad informational update.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., in the training room. This is a closed executive session for discussion with respect to litigation which the village is or may be involved specifically concerning claims made by Staab Construction Co. against the Village concerning the construction of the 165 Lift Station project.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: discussion and/or action concerning the matter discussed in executive session as it relates to the construction of the 165 Lift Station Project; consider approval of settlement agreement between the Village and We Energies concerning abandoned water pipelines; consider approval of master conceptual plan, comprehensive plan update and zoning map amendment related to the redevelopment of a portion of the former We Energies Pleasant Prairie Power Plant site at 8000 95th St.; consider approval of tower structure license agreement between the Village and New Cingular Wireless PCS, for the Ladish Water Tower Site; consider bid for Hwy. 165 Lakeview force main repair project; consider contract for Beverly Lane water main extension project; consider agreement between Lake County, Ill., and the Village for intersection improvements at Russel Road and 47th Avenue; consider two-year contract agreement between the Village and the Pleasant Prairie Professional Firefighters Association Local 3785 for 2022-23 calendar year.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 .m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Room 153. This is for a closed session to select superintendent of schools applicants for first interviews.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: award of contract for sanitary sewer lining; presentation from Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. regarding compliance with industrial waste discharge permit; and update on state and federal regulations related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Tuesday

SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m., virtual meeting to include update on labor market, contract allocations, and targeted industries.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites related to committee matters. A quorum of County Board members may be present.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, virtual meeting. Items on the agenda include health officer/director’s report; asthma grant report; and other business to come before the board.

TOWN OF SOMERS BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes a beer license for Somers Fire & Rescue Association for Uke’s Harley Davidson Hometown Rally on Sept. 1-5.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school at 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. This is a special meeting to include: liquidated damages for teacher resignation; P.E. teacher resignation; 2022-23 contracts for special education teacher, art teacher and P.E. teacher; paper contract; Otus contract; and contract for Chromebook repair services.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 1. Items on the agenda include: update on services in western Kenosha County; updates on Kenosha County Veterans Honor Portal/Memorial Park; 2022 Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veterans Celebration.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL AND ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., public listening session at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance D. Comments from the public will be limited to 3-5 minutes based on number of attendees. As a listening session, the commissioners will not be addressing speakers or comments.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in Conference Room B. Agenda includes a feature program on “Nia: Pathways for the Future;” and UW-Extension educator/program updates.

RANDALL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school, 37101 87th St., Burlington. This is the district’s annual meeting with agenda items including: set salaries for school board members for 2022-23; presentation on 2022-23 budget; motion to adopt budget; motion to approve the tax levy; capital planning update; approve length of school year; and other related items.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Public Hearing Room. Agenda includes public hearings on land use items; appointments and citizen comments.

Thursday

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., in the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to approve FY2022 Law Enforcement Justice Assistance Grant Award; monthly reports.

