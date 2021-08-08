Local governmental meetings for the week of Aug. 9

Monday
KENOSHA INNOVATION NEIGHBORHOOD BOARD: 2 p.m., Teleconference; You can observe the meeting or listen in by calling 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656; or online at https://zoom.us/join. Meeting ID 856-4074-9882.
KENOSHA COUNTY COURT ORDERED PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road; Director Conference Room.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.
KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204; among agenda items are permits for Lincoln Park Live music series Sept. 8, Fall Wheel Ride event Sept. 25; and Safe Harbor Humane Society Dog Walk & Family Festival Oct. 24.
WILMOT HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5 p.m. at the school, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot; Community Room 108; special meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols and summer work highlights.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202; among agenda item are Wine Knot paved lawn park area proposal; and a request Black WAll Street Kenosha Market-Back to School event Aug. 28.
KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.
Wednesday
KENOSHA COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, Conference Room B, immediately followed by 7 p.m. public hearing in Public Hearing Room on land use items.
WILMOT HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5 p.m. at the school, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot; Community Room 108; regular district meeting.
Thursday
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room.