Local governmental meetings for the week of coming week

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include lot line, zoning map amendment and zoning text amendments.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: Immediately following the Village Plan Commission meeting above, in the Executive Conference Room of the Village Hall. Board will consider entering a closed, executive session to discuss employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluations.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: Request from Scoop’s Ice Cream & Candy to use city parking lot on 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 1, for ice cream social; PTASP Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan; SiFi Hut Design update for 4303 39th Ave. (Transit Center site); and status reports on Metra station, vehicle update, FTA grant, and budget.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: proposed resolution urging Board of Froedtert South to maintain its inpatient services and emergency department at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital; proposed resolution to prohibit accepting grants or donations from non-governmental entities to fund the administration of elections; grant agreement between the state Department of Workforce Development and city for the Workforce Innovation Grant Program; sponsorship and consulting agreement between Gener8tor Management LLC and the city; cell tower ground lease agreement for 1819 Sheridan Road; and a grant agreement between the city, Kenosha Upton Lofts LLC, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan Inc.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Council Chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: conditional use permit for a tattoo establishment at 6918 Sheridan Road (Lost Soul Studio Tattoo); readings of zoning ordinance updates; proposed resolution urging Board of Froedtert South to maintain its inpatient services and emergency department at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital; proposed resolution to prohibit accepting grants or donations from non-governmental entities to fund the administration of elections; grant agreement between the state Department of Workforce Development and city for the Workforce Innovation Grant Program; sponsorship and consulting agreement between Gener8tor Management LLC and the city; cell tower ground lease agreement for 1819 Sheridan Road; and a grant agreement between the city, Kenosha Upton Lofts LLC, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan Inc.; contract for tree removal in 2023 sidewalk program.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: police officer staff changes, fire department retirement.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m. at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Work session on issues including: review and discuss request from Carthage College for amendment to land use plan map and rezoning from R-5 Urban Single-Family Residential District to I-1 Institutional District for 17th Street properties; review of meeting with Somers staff, Sheriff’s Department and owners of Somers House; special event permit request for events at Somers House on Sept. 29; resolution discussion involving the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network; discussion of engineering and permitting services for Neumiller Park Rehabilitation-Phase 2.

TREVOR-WILMOT GRADE SCHOOL BOARD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in the school library, 26325 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Agenda includes: 2021-22 final audited financial results; 2022-23 “Other Fund” review and projections; 2022-23 Special Education Fund review and projections; 2022-23 General Fund review and projections.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., in the County Board Room in the Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Items on the agenda include: appointments, resolution to accept a grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund Program for relocation of the Kenosha County Human Services building; resolution to approve the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program medication-assisted treatment grant awarded to the Sheriff’s Department by the Wisconsin Department of Justice; resolution to accept grant to support the restoration of Kenosha County Courthouse murals; resolution authorizing a development agreement between Kenosha County and the Village of Paddock Lake for construction of a band shelter in Old Settlers Park.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit for 8 duplex buildings north of 21st Stret and east of 30th Avenue (Sun Pointe Village Phase 3); public hearing on conditional use permit for 50-unit apartment complex at 5610 37th St. (Kenosha Pointe Apartments); public hearing on conditional use permit for communication satellite at 8115 22nd Ave.. (Kishna Enterprises Inc.); public hearing on conditional use permit for relief of off-street parking requirements for new communication tower at 6024 10th Ave. (Verizon-United Methodist Church); public hearing on conditional use permit amendment for 61-unit multi-family development at 5945 Sixth Ave. (Theater Terrace); other permit amendment requests.