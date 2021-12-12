Local governmental meetings for the week of Dec. 13

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes acceptance of Navy Memorial Revetment project at Kenosha Harbor.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes a public hearing for Direct Metals Company for use of building at 7844 102nd St., and to construct an outside storage area on northwest corner of building. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4912092805899367440. The access the meeting by phone call 415-655-0052, ID code 938-396-591. Note phone attendees will ony be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include Kenosha Water Utility 2022 operating and capital improvements budget.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes contract for Simmons Library HVAC update for $256,000.

KENOSHA STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

SALEM SCHOOL BUILDING AND GROUNDS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 9929 Antioch Road, Salem. Agenda includes discussion of facilities study, Family Focus Group feedback, staff feedback and parent survey feedback.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Closed session to review prospective probationary police officer candidates, to review candidates for promotion to police inspector, captain and other officer positions.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, Virtual meeting held from Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. Meeting includes COVID update. Audio can be accessed by calling 262-356-4577, ID code 707-112-261.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., in room 2910 (orchestra room) at Mahone Middle School, 6900 60th St. Closed session to discuss an expulsion hearing and personnel issues.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., regular meeting in auditorium at Mahone Middle School, 6900 60th St. Agenda includes monthly update on Better Together 2021-22 Plan, high school new course requests, a course change proposal for the Business Academy, course change proposals for high school art, and discussion of four-year graduation rate.

Wednesday

RANDALL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m. at the school library, 37101 87th St, Burlington. Agenda includes capital planning report, and budget/negotiations report.

Thursday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., in Conference Room 201 (public access to allow for social distancing in Large Group Instruction Room) at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Agenda is for initial negotiations meeting between School Board and representatives of the School Professional and Employees Association to exchange initial proposals; and initial negotiations session between School Board and representatives of the Salem Educational Support Professionals. Closed sessions included for related discussions.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., in Conference Room 201 (public access to allow for social distancing in Large Group Instruction Room) at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem, for discussion of district administrator search planning.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6 p.m., in Conference Room A at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St, Bristol.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in Second Floor Conference Room, at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0