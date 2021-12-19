Local governmental meetings for the week of Dec. 20

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.Agenda includes considering approval of 2022 RecPlex Budget, and survey maps related to the proposed Barnes Prairie wetland mitigation bank. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6294082165211819020. The access the meeting by phone call 631-922-3221, ID code 377-389-028. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 200. Agenda includes permits for a truck freight terminal at 6824 77th Ave. (Old Dominion), and for a tattoo shop at 6835 30th Ave. (Inkhead Studios); ordinance amendment for aldermanic district boundaries for the city based upon the 2020 Census; contract for street sump pump project on 63rd Street, from 54th Avenue to 51st Avenue; and contract for Simmons Library HVAC update.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., Kenosha Public Museum, Daimler Chrysler Hall, 5500 First Ave. Accepting some police, fire resignations and retirements; approving department promotions, reappointments and probationary appointments; and closed session to review candidates for battalion chief promotion, fire division chief of training and apparatus operator.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road. Closed session to consider non-represented and administrator compensation increases and on vendor/contractor proposal.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road. Agenda includes consideration to approve teacher/contracted base wage increase of $500 per cell on salary matrix, teacher/contracted supplemental pay increase, support staff base wage increase, and support staff supplemental pay increase; handbook provisions; contract with Wisconsin Association of School Boards for superintendent search; and set special board meetings on facilities/referendum, and superintendent search focus group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0