Local governmental meetings for the week of Feb. 14

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include an application for a new peddler stand, licenses; and a review of a complaint from the Police Chief seeking the suspension or revocation of the liquor license of Coins Kenosha LLC (committee may go into closed session to deliberate the case).

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda items include request from Peacetree Productions for use of Pennoyer Park and band shell for Peacetree Music Festival Aug. 4-7; acceptance of Wolfenbuttel Park trellis project; and a first reading on an amendment to the agreement between the city and Kenosha Velodrome Racing, LTD.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include a contract for reconstructing a section of 60th Street reconstruction, 50th Avenue to Pershing Blvd., for $2.4 million; a contract for reconstructing a section of 22nd Avenue, 81st Street to 85th Street, at $2.5 million; and Waste Management of Wisconsin, Inc., contract.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., a the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes 2022 Paving Program-Phase 1 project. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/WN_N6uSqRl_Rr20Vw8Px01Vtw. To access the meeting by phone call 1-301-515-8592 (Webinar Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes contracts for Kenosha Water Utility water main relay package, and for Big Buck Lift Station improvements (estimated $1.045 million).

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include a contract for reconstructing a section of 60th Street reconstruction, 50th Avenue to Pershing Blvd., for $2.4 million; a contract for reconstructing a section of 22nd Avenue, 81st Street to 85th Street, at $2.5 million.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the Madgrigrano Conference Center/Haribo Hall, at Gateway Technical College Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., at the Civil Water Museum, Procarione Classroom, 5400 First Ave.

KENOSHA COUNTY MULTI-JURSDICTIONAL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center Public Hearing Room, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Agenda includes review of draft of 2021 Comprehensive Plan annual report; and discussion of 10-year update expectations for individual communities.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 2nd Floor Committee Room, 1010 56th St.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., in the County Board Room of the Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes resolution to approve 2022 expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds for long term seasonal bonuses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0