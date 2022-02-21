Local governmental meetings for the week of Feb. 21

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., in the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes public hearing on several zoning text amendments related to placing time limitations for deliveries, garbage and recycling pick-ups in the village by zoning district. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/WN_MniU5kGcRz-QupPGDgF5pg. To access the meeting by phone call 1-312-626-6799 (Webinar Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

Tuesday

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

SALEM SCHOOL ESSER III AND REFERENDUM SHARING AND LISTENING SESSION: 5 p.m., Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road. The session will focus on the funding that Salem School District received from the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as the district’s upcoming referendum.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., 7511 12th St. Agenda includes employment contract for consultant to clerk/deputy; and consideration of partial payments to contractors for ongoing projects.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m. special meeting, Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road. Closed session to discuss student discipline review and other such items.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: Closed session virtually at 6 p.m. to discuss personnel, compensation and contracts, and collective bargaining issues.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: Virtual regular board meeting: 7 p.m. Agenda items include Head Start semi-annual report; discuss 2022-23 school year preliminary enrollment projects; discuss medical plan prescription drug coverage and related benefits. District residents can watch the meeting via the district’s live stream youtube.com/kenoshaschools — KUSD 20.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m. regular meeting, Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8818 Antioch Road. Agenda includes: spring election update; physical education teacher resignation; second Friday in January pupil count report; referendum update; and ESSER III update. District residents can watch the live stream at www.salemk12.wi.us/multimedia.

Wednesday

KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m., at the Airport Conference Room, 9900 52nd St. Agenda includes discussion of airport operations.

KENOSHA HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes contract to review and dispose of asbestos containing material and universal waste, raze structure(s) and restore lot(s) at 2104-2106 61st St, and at 5407 8th Ave.

RANDALL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 37101 87th St., Burlington. Agenda includes 2022-23 administrative contracts; employee handbook service agreement; intergovernmental agreement for Westosha Athletic Conference; 2021-22 planning update; and second Friday enrollment report.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 200. Agenda includes a public hearing on a resolution authorizing the borrowing of not to exceed $42 million to finance projects in tax incremental financing districts and capital improvement projects, and to refund outstanding city obligations; public construction and improvement contracts for 60th Street reconstruction (50th Avenue to Pership Blvd.), at $2.4 million, and 22nd Avenue (81st Street to 85th Street), at $2.5 million; and acceptance of Wolfenbuttel Park trellis project.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes an initial hearing on a proposed Popeye’s restaurant, with drive-thru, at 7305 122nd Ave.; public hearing on comprehensive plan and zoning for Kenosha Auto Insurance Inc. at 2301 75th St.; and resolution and zoning consideration and adoption of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Master Plan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0