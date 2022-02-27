Local governmental meetings for the week of Feb. 28

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include introduction of draft Emergency Operations Plan for village; establishing a utility distrit in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park to pay for street lighting expenses; consider Chiwaukee Prairie Land Agreement between the village and The Nature Conservancy; and 2022 Wisconsin Marathon agreement. Meetings can be attended in person or virtually. o attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/WN_NYZ4b18BThawFyjqPkEdkg. To access the meeting by phone call 1-929-436-2866 (Webinar Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes request by Little Leaguers of Kenosha to install field turf on infield diamond of Diamond 2 (northeast diamond) at the Dr. James Santarelli Complex; request from Kenosha Classic Street Machine for use of Baker Park June 19, for Father’s Day car show; request for use of Lincoln Park Saturday, Sept. 24, for Time to Fly Kite Fest; request to use Pennoyer Park and Bandshell Wednesdays, June 15 to Aug. 3, and Monday, July 4, for Kenosha Pops Concert Series; request to use Pennoyer Park and Bandshell on Tuesdays from July 5 to Aug. 30, for the Tuesdays in the Shell Concert Series; request to use Veterans Memorial Park on Thursdays, July 7 to Aug. 25, for the Peanut Butter & Jam Concert Series; and consideration of cooperating with Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network for the enhancement and improvement of the watershed associated with Washington Park.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes awarding contract for Kenosha Water Utility water main relay package; update on Lake Michigan water level; and professional services agreement between Ruekert & Mielke, Inc., and the water utility for a sewer rate study.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: Special meeting (rescheduled) 6 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Closed session to discuss student discipline, staff performance review, individual student programming review and bargaining issues.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: Regular meeting (rescheduled) 7 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem (meeting live streamed at www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia). Agenda includes 2022-23 school year calendar; physical education teacher resignation; paraprofessional retirement requests; grade level teacher retirement request; second Friday in January pupil count report; referendum update; ESSER III update; and monthly reports.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COMMISSION ON THE ARTS: 4 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Agenda includes discussion of Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Health & Home Expo at UW-Parkside on March 12-13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SALEM SCHOOL ESSER III AND REFERENDUM SHARING AND LISTENING SESSION: (rescheduled) 5 to 6 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. The session will focus on the funding that Salem School District received from the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as the district’s upcoming referendum. The meeting is open to the public.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the county administration building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Agenda includes Brookside Care Center financial and occupancy review, and other monthly reports and appointments.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m. regular meting, in the County Board Room of the county administration building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes consideration of ordinance updates including a new ordinance entitled “Broadband Forward! Community Ordinance.”

Wednesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: Special meeting (rescheduled) 5 p.m., in Conference Room 201 of the school, (public access to allow for social distancing in Large Group Instruction Room), 8828 Antioch Road, Salem (meeting live streamed at www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia). Closed session on employment, promotion, compensation and performance evaluation data consideration, and review applicant materials for position of district administrator. The board will reconvene in open session to take any action from closed session.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIARY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., second floor committee room, at the county administration building, 1010 56th St.

