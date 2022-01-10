Local governmental meetings for the week of Jan.10

Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Office of the Director, Conference Room.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/WN_0y_Xqm0zRFaaZ4FwpcYwpQ. To access the meeting by phone call 1-301-715-8592 (Webinar ID: 91647700215 and Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda items include requests for use of Veterans Memorial Park Feb. 5 for Snow Daze event, use of Kennedy Park June 4-5 for Outta Sight Kite Flight, and Columbus Park on July 7-10 for Mt. Carmel Parish Festival; and acceptance of Simmons Beach House Phase II renovations, and Poerio Park bridge replacement.

KENOSHA COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes acceptance of Navy Memorial revetment (Kenosha Harbor) project, Simmons Beach House Phase II renovations, Poerio Park bridge replacement, and Uptown library retaining wall, among other completed projects; agreement for state-let highway project at 52nd Street intersection with 39th Avenue; and janitorial services agreement.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes acceptance o sanitary sewerage, water supply and distribution facilities according to development agreement between city and the Kenosha Water Utility, and NP Kenosha Industrial LLC (NorthPoint Development).

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St, Bristol, Conference Room B. Agenda includes division reports including Administration Building security modifications, Civic Center campus design and parking lot, Detention Center HVAC replacement, Kemper Center water infiltration repairs, and County Center renovation project.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Reorganization and regular meeting, noon, Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Conference Room N2. Items include health officer/director’s report, disease investigation and contact tracing, testing, vaccination, and other public health services.

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Conference Room N2.

Thursday

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room.

