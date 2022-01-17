Local governmental meetings for the week of Jan.17

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m. Freedom Hall at Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 1st Ave. Meeting to include personnel items, including for retirements and promotions; and will hold a closed session to review candidates for the position of probationary recruit firefighter.

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Agenda items a resolution providing for a referendum election on exceeding the revenue limit for three years; approval of open enrollment openings for 2022-23 school year; monthly reports; and review superintendent search materials.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., in the County Board Room, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda items include a resolution to approve 2022 expenditures of American Rescue Plan Act funds for long-term seasonal bonuses; and county executive appointments.

Wednesday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA PARK COMMISSION: 6:45 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Special meeting to amend the Kenosha Capital Improvement Program for 2022 to create a Southport Park Watershed Rejuvenation program at $87,000, to be paid by grant funds.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include public hearings on project plans for the city’s tax incremental financing districts; a public hearing for a conditional use permit for a 7,025 square foot tire store at 7318 75th St. (Discount Tire); and a public hearing on a conditional use permit for a 1,004,000 square foot distribution facility at 10601 38th St. (Project Boxwood).

