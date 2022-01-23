Local governmental meetings for the week of Jan.23

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes a professional service agreement with RA Smith, Inc., for engineering services associated with water main relay at Barnes Creek project. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/WN_I7pLgXAvQJK0Ex7ycMS77A. To access the meeting by phone call 1-923-436-2866 (Passcode: 874659.) Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., Room J1216.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Closed session to discuss litigation, personnel issues and position assignments.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the board room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Agenda includes monthly discussion of Better Together 2021/22 plan, discussion and possible action on 2022-23 Capital Projects Plan, Summer School 2022 Program proposal, and open enrollment applications for 2022-23 school year.

Wednesday

WHEATLAND CENTER SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Community Room of the school, 6606 368th Ave. Agenda includes discussion and possible action on a roofing project, update on potential solar project, second reading of Health Services policy, and open enrollment spaces for the 2022-23 school year.

