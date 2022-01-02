Local governmental meetings for the week of Jan. 3

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes a conditional use permit and plans for reconstruction existing Kwik Trip convenience store facility at 8800 75th St. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/WN_zwxCnZR7QMK7N0Lws01UAw. To access the meeting by phone call 312-626-6799 (Webinar ID: 938-9985-4973 and Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes resolution by the mayor to assign new ward polling places for voting purposes.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., in the Council Chambers Room 200. Agenda items include second reading of ordinance regarding aldermanic district boundaries for the city based upon the 2020 Census; and resolution by the mayor to assign new ward polling places for voting purposes.

Tuesday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at the Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Agenda includes monthly reports; and election of officers.

KENOSHA COMMISSION ON THE ARTS: 4 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., in Room 153 at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Closed session to review findings on an expulsion case.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:50 p.m. in the Board Room at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Open session for health care vendor finalist presentations and discussion/possible action on health care vendor selection.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Agenda includes reappointments and COVID update.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7 p.m., in the County Board Room at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes county executive appointments; and acceptance of the Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Transportation Safety alcohol enforcement grant for 2022.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes public hearing for permit for drive-thru land at 4215 Green Bay Road for Educator’s Credit Union; public hearing for permit for 4,600 square foot fuel station/convenience store at 8012 Sheridan Road for Speedway; and public hearing on permit for addition to existing hotel at 6121 75th St., for Park Ridge Inn.

