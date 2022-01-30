Local governmental meetings for the week of Jan.30

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include a pet fancier permit, taxi driver license and a massage establishment license (Peony Spa, 3111 60th St.).

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda items include applications for Friends of Kenosha Art Association use of Civic Center Park June 5 for Gold Old Summertime Art Fair; Kenosha Pops Concert series Wednesdays from June. 15 to Aug. 3,as well as Monday, July 4, in Pennoyer Park and bandshell; Mayor’s Youth Commission to use Wolfenbuttel Park on June 22 for brick memorial dedication; city to use Pennoyer Park and bandshell Tuesdays from July 5 through Aug. 30 for for Tuesdays in the Shell concert series; and for city to use Veterans Memorial Park Thursdays, July 7 through Aug. 25, for annual Peanut Butter and Jam concert series. Also on agenda is a request from Roosevelt Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization to place a “buddy bench” in Roosevelt Park.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes public hearing for some yield and other signs.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes a stormwater management facilities maintenance agreement between the city and Home Path Financial Limited Partnership; and acceptance of public improvements for Riverwoods Subdivision Phase 2.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes an industrial waste and disposal services agreement between the Kenosha Water Utility and Waste Management; contract award for Pershing Boulevard area water main relays to lowest bidder; and accepting sanitary sewage, water supply and distribution facilities as per development agreement between the city, Kenosha Water Utility and Home Path Financial Limited Partnership.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COMMISSION ON THE ARTS: 4 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., 2nd floor conference room, at the Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes resolutions to modify the Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services 2022 budget using American Resource Plan Act funds, for the Treatment Court and for the Resource Center; as well as COVID updates.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Board Room at the Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes a report of outside counsel on ethics question related to Country Thunder.

Wednesday

KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m., in the Airport Conference Room, 9900 52nd St. Agenda includes a discussion of airport operations.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD BUILDING AND GROUNDS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road. Agenda includes discussion of the process for providing referendum information to the Salem School District community.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIARY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., in the 2nd floor conference room, at the Administration Building, 1010 56th St.

Thursday

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0