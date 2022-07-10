Local governmental meetings for the week of July 11

Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING AND DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2.

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:15 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot. Special meeting to include closed session to consider the employment, promotion, compensation or performance-evaluation data of any employee; discussion and possible action on new hires, resignations, and contract for speech pathologist.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot. Work session to include insurance benefits presentation, vape detector presentation, superintendent evaluation tool, and policies to review.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL LICENSES/PERMITS COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda to include license applications; and discussion of Hattrix’s (2425 60th St.) affect on the surrounding neighborhood.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda to include consideration of bids for Hwy. 165 force main repair project.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda to include request to use Washington Park for Pool Family Swim and water safety instruction on Aug. 5; request from New Birth Industries to use Hobbs Park on Aug. 27, for church fellowship; discussion of a possible archery range on park property.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes a request from Anastos Motors for use of 46th Street from Green Bay Road to 56th Avenue Aug. 21 and Sept. 18 for the Kenosha Cars and Coffee by Anastos event; review and possible acceptance of completed projects.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes review and possible acceptance of completed projects.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. Monthly work session and possible tour of sites related to matters.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, virtual Microsoft Teams meeting.

TOWN OF SOMERS BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Somers Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes renewals of mobile home licenses; and a 2022-23 amusement park license for George Capoun Golf Academy, 4207 Green Bay Road.

VILLAGE OF SOMERS BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Somers Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes license applications and appointments.

Wednesday

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 4 p.m., in the community room at the school, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. Meeting to include closed session to consider employment promotions, compensation or performance evaluations.

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the school library, 37101 87th St,, Burlington. Special meeting to include School Perceptions presentation and board discussion of community survey results, and discussion of next steps based on survey data and results.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in Conference Room B. Agenda includes a feature program on Kenosha County 4-H; UW-Extension educator/program and director updates.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Public Hearing Room. Agenda includes an amendment to an existing conditional use permit to construct two outdoor volleyball pits in Town of Brighton; a request for a conditional use permit for an automotive detailer business in Town of Wheatland.

TREVOR-WILMOT CONSOLIDATED GRADE SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the school conference room, 26325 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Special work session in closed session to discuss personnel matters, with a work session to complete the district administrator’s evaluation.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room.

Life hacks: Tips for how to be productive while working from home and more You're probably watching a lot of TV. How much is too much? In the last two months, TV numbers are through the roof. Local news, streaming and on-demand movies have all spiked in viewership, receiving ratings bumps from people of all ages. But experts recommend that you vary your new stay-at-home habits and find ways to fill your days without always being front of a screen. So before you watch all of "Too Hot to Handle" in one sitting, consider these ... How to combat your bad breath, now that you smell it under your mask Here are five ways to combat bad breath and make wearing a mask a more pleasant experience.