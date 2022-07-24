Local governmental meetings for the week of July 25

Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., in the office of the director conference room, Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road (used entrance D).

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., in the Procarione Classroom at Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. Agenda includes consideration of process for performance evaluation for the executive director in closed session.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 202. Agenda includes license applications, complaint related to business practices, and Kenosha Police Department Tavern Squad report.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., in the Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes consideration of contract for the Prairie Highlands Shared Use Path Project.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 204. Agenda includes discussion of a resolution proposed to hold an advisory referendum on Nov. 8 to measure public opinion on allowing adults age 21 and older to engage in personal use of marijuana while also regulating commercial marijuana and related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 204. Agenda includes park sign request, and Strawberry Creek Park safety and quality of life discussion.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 202. Items include discussion of lease between U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the city regarding the South Pier; request from Rustic Road Brewing Company to use Celebration Place from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 to hold Lakeside Octoberfest; and awarding of contract for Dinosaur Discovery Museum parking lot resurfacing.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 202. Items include a temporary construction easement for Green Bay Road work from Hwy. 50 to Hwy. S.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room B. Items on the agenda include discussion of monthly reports, detention center HVAC replacement and lobby security enhancement projects, design and construction of parking lot at Civic Center campus; and Kemper Center infiltration repairs.

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in training room 1216. Items on the agenda include 2021 financial review, health insurance review, compensation study and wages status and update, changes to fee schedule discussion, and discussion and possible action on capital expenditure planning document.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda items include monthly reports and applications, and discussion and possible action on partial payment for work on lift station and water transfer station.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Agenda includes monthly reports, discussion and possible action on KUSD COVID guidelines, ESSER III funding; and fiscal 2022-23 budget update.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the large group instruction room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Items on the agenda include policy manual reviews and updates; CESA 2 professional development contract, adopt 2022-23 student academic standards, 2021-22 school calendar and pupil transportation reports; letters of resignation; 4K teacher contract; and first reading of new policy on naming of school district.

Wednesday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 10 a.m., Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road, gathering for board photo.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Agenda items include update on emergency planning, and presentation on Joint Services.

KENOSHA MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 301. Special meeting to schedule the annual reception on Aug. 10.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the community room of the school, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. Agenda includes discussion and possible action on board goals, Wisconsin Model Academic Standards, second reading of wellness policy, and contracts.

KENOSHA HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 204.

