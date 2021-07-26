Local governmental meetings for the week of July 26

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Meeting in-person and can be accessed virtually; register online at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5279047111357111309 To access the meeting by phone, call 1-415-655-0060 and 464-279-422. Note, phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.