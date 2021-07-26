 Skip to main content
Local governmental meetings for the week of July 26
Public Meetings

Local governmental meetings for the week of July 26

Monday

KENOSHA COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Meeting in-person and can be accessed virtually; register online at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5279047111357111309 To access the meeting by phone, call 1-415-655-0060 and 464-279-422. Note, phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Kenosha County Safety Building, 1000 55th St., conference room 1216.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.. Closed session on personnel, property and collective bargaining deliberations,

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.

SALEM SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m., Salem School, 8828 Antioch Road, Intermediate Library, large group instruction room. Among agenda items is beginning of 2021-22 school year safety protocols.

