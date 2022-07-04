Local governmental meetings for the week of July 4

Tuesday

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Town Board work session.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m.., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Village Board work session to include discussions of possible revision of ordinance regarding the keeping of fowl on parcels less than one acre; discussion of a contract to purchase an ambulance to replace a 2000 Med Tec; and discussion of a project bid for stormwater utility improvements.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: a resolution that firearms and electronic weapons legally possessed and carried per Wisconsin state statues are allowed in any building or on any grounds owned, leased or controlled by Kenosha County, excluding the Kenosha County courthouse, public safety building, jail, detention center, pre-trial building and Molinaro building; a resolution repealing the 1996 policy pertaining to hiring, retention and termination of division heads and adopting a policy where department and division heads are county employees appointed by the County Executive and requiring confirmation of the County Board; a resolution prohibiting the acceptance of grants or donations from non-governmental entities for purposes of funding the administration of elections; a resolution declaring Kenosha County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County; appointments.

Wednesday

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the school library, 7101 87th St., Burlington. The special board meeting is for a school perceptions presentation and Board of Education discussion of community survey results.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Detention Center, 4777 88th Ave., lobby.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 6:45 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 200. Agenda items include: public hearing on conditional use permit for site plan change for a distribution center at 10901 38th St. (Gordon Foods); public hearing on a conditional use permit for a tattoo establishment at 7705 Sheridan Road (Othala Tattoo), initial hearing; consideration of ordinance to require a secret ballot for the election of council president; resolution to reserve two parking spaces for S.J. Crystal’s Men’s store; appointments; request for approval of sculpture submissions for public display along the promenade of HarborPark for the biennial Sculpture Walk, and approval and de-installation and installation of sculptures on Sept. 7-8.

Thursday

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

