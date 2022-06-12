Local governmental meetings for the week of June 13

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes renewal applications for bartender, towing, taxi driver, beer and cabaret licenses; applications for outdoor extensions of beer licenses; and proposed ordinance changes.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes: village comprehensive plan updates and zoning map amendments, including for Creekside Crossing Subdivision and Condominium, Vista at Creekside Apartments and Creekside Terrace Subdivision; consider zoning text amendment for HARIBO signage on production building; architectural and design contract between the village and Plunkett Raysich Architects LLP for a new police station, and for fire station No. 3; consider engineering services associated with 109th Avenue roadway improvements; resolution authorizing the village to dispose of surplus fire vehicles and equipment; updates to village brand and style guide as it related to logo usage, flag design and vehicle branding; annual retail liquor licenses; and annual towing services licenses.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes: request from 5Kevents.org for use of Simmons, Kennedy, Eichelman, Pennoyer and Wolfenbuttel parks on Saturday for Kenosha Lakefront Run; request from Education Youth Development Outreach, Regimen Barber Collective and community organizations for use of Pennoyer Park band shell for starting point of Juneteenth Cancer Walk on Saturday; request from Lemon Street Gallery to use Southport Marina Park on Tuesday, June 2, for winter dance party sculpture unveiling; request from Kmack Productions to use Pennoyer Park band shell on Friday, June 24, for Harmony Fest; request from Kenosha Mammoths Rugby Football Club to use Kennedy Park on Saturday, July 9, for Harborfest 7’s Rugby Tournament; request from Kids from Wisconsin to use Pennoyer Park band shell on Sunday, July 24, for Kids from Wisconsin Big BAng Boom Tour; request from Love Your Community Inc. to use Pennoyer Park band shell on Sunday, July 31, for Beach Front Arts Fest; request from Kenosha Creative Space to use Pennoyer Park band shell on Sept. 17-18 for Hispanic Heritage Fest; request from Spirit Alive Church for use of Pennoyer Park band shell on Sunday, Sept. 25, for Spirit Alive ELCA Night of Worship.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes: request from Carmichael & Associates for carnival license July 1-4 between 54th Street and 55th Street from 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue; consider ordinance amendment to require a secret ballot for the election of council president; consider resolution to place signs at various locations around the city discouraging the support of panhandlers; information presentation from city attorney explaining the city policy regarding firearms in municipal buildings;

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes: request from 5Kevents.org for use of Celebration Place and HarborPark promenade on Saturday for the Kenosha Lakefront Run; request from Education Youth Development Outreach, Regimen Barber Collective and community organizations for use of 13th Court from 52nd Street to 54th Street and city sidewalks on Saturday for Juneteenth Kenosha and Juneteenth Cancer Walk; request from Kenosha Creative Space to use 57th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue on Tuesday, June 21, for Kenosha Make Music Day, and to use same location on Saturday, July 23, for Kenosha Creative Fest; and to use same location on Saturday, Aug. 20, for Kenosha Rock N’ Roll Circus; request from Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund for use of Celebration Place and city streets on Saturday, Aug. 20, for HarborPark Jazz Rhythm and Blues Music event; request from Carmichael & Associates to use HarborPark promenade and city sidewalk Sept. 3-4, for Cheese-A-Palooza; amendment to add signs to the pop-up German biergarten and food truck rally June 16-18, at Celebration Place; consider ordinance amendment to require a secret ballot for the election of council president.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes recommendation to reject bids for storm sewer improvements on Sheridan Road east project parcels; consider ordinance amendment to require a secret ballot for the election of council president.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes: proposal from Verizon Wireless to renegotiate the cell tower lease on the Kenosha Water Utility “Bristol Water Tower” at 7130 125th Ave; update on compliance with the state Department of Natural Resources pollutant discharge elimination system program at the wastewater treatment plant.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road (use entrance D). This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites related to committee work.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, virtual meeting to review monthly reports, and consider new date and time.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD JOINT STANDING COMMITTEES MEETING: 5 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., for a 2022-23 budget workshop.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include license applications, and consideration of an ordinance relating to exterior premises being kept free of tall grass, weeds and other noxious vegetation.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include presentation on Kilbourn Ditch Envionmental Corridor Restoration Project; license renewals and applications.

TREVOR-WILMOT SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m. at the school, 2625 Wilmot Road. The agenda includes discussion of facility purchases, budget update through May, 2021-23 budget projects, and 2022-23 budget development.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room B. Agenda includes: UW-Extension program updates; public hearings on land use items and consideration of appointments.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room A. Agenda includes variance and temporary use requests.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor meeting room. Agenda includes planning for August listening sessions, discussion of future direction of focus of the commission and working groups, and future scheduling.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor meeting room. Agenda includes consideration of resolution prohibiting the acceptance of grants or donations from non-governmental entities for purposes of funding the administration of elections.

