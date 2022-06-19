Local governmental meetings for the week of June 20

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes a public hearing for a conditional use permit for AMP Robotics Corporation for a second sortation of recyclable materials including paper, plastic and metal received from a primary material recovery facility to be located at 9501 80th Ave. in LakeView Corporate Park.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL LICENSES/PERMITS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes consideration of amendment to city Capital Improvement Program for 2022 and 2023 for Washington Road-Green Bay Road 32nd Avenue project to incorporate funds from Federal Barpartisan Infrastructure Law.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., in the council chambers at the municipal building, 625 52nd St. Agenda includes: consideration of license and permit renewals and applications; public hearing on 43 applications for yearly cabaret licenses with no adverse recommendations from the police department; public hearings on yearly cabaret licenses which have adverse recommendations from police department; public hearing for new outdoor dining area at S’Lush at 2200 60th St.; second reading of proposed ordinance to require a secret ballot for election of council president; resolution to amend the ordinance on banning gun in county buildings; hearing on zoning ordinance updates; authorization to use city equipment for Laborfest 2022; resolution to place signs at various locations around the city discouraging the support of panhandlers; council appointments.

Tuesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD POLICY AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS COMMITTEE: 12:30 p.m., in Conference Room 201 at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Agenda includes consideration of Neola recommended policy changes, technical corrections, updated non-discrimination policies and administrative guideline changes.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD: 4:30 p.m., in the Procarione Classroom at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes a public hearing for transfer of 4720-4722 35th Ave., by the Redevelopment Authority to the city for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha; and transfer of 4926 37th Ave. to Arcadia Properties LLC.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Work session to include discussion of signs, 2022 mobile home park license renewals, and other village issues. It will also include a discussion with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office regarding alcohol-related ordinance violations, a presentation from Root, Pike WIN and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers regarding the Kilbourn Ditch Environmental Corridor Restoration Project, and a discussion with Kenosha County elected officials on issues affecting Kenosha County and the Village of Somers.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Agenda includes a resolution declaring Kenosha County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, and a resolution to conduct a county-wide advisory referendum on making the state a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board chambers. Agenda includes: first reading of a resolution prohibiting the acceptance of grants or donations from non-governmental entities for purposes of funding the administration of elections; discussion of a request for a resolution to support the city in raising the levy to order to add 10 additional police officers and six additional firefighters.

Wednesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Special meeting to go into closed session to conduct construction management firm interviews.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m. at the high school library, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot. Agenda includes new hires, resignations and monthly reports; renewal of cooperative agreement with Genoa City for occupational therapist; also discussion of overnight field trip, student handbook, and employee vesting language and support staff post-retirement benefits language.

Thursday

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes: second hearing for a conditional use permit for a vehicle facility at 6626 36th Ave. for Car Zone Auto; initial hearing for a conditional use permit for a 71-unit multiple-family residential development at 6204 22nd Ave. for the Uptown Lofts; initial hearing for a conditional use permit for a new communication tower at 6024 10th Ave. for Verizon/First Methodist Church; initial hearing for a conditional use permit for a drive-thru lane at 4215 Green Bay Road for Educator’s Credit Union; public hearing for a conditional use permit for a tattoo establishment at 7705 Sheridan Road (Othala Tattoo); and a public hearing on concept plan review for a 235-union senior living apartment complex at 3000 52nd St. for Bonnie Hame Meadows.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Agenda includes an open discussion about proving public safety for all county residents and how to best prepare for future emergencies.

