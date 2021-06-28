Local governmental meetings for the week of June 27

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. To attend the meeting virtually register online at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8292962414274167821 OR To access the meeting by phone Call: 1 (562) 247-8422 Access Code: 850-910-355 *note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make public comment.