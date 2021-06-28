 Skip to main content
Local governmental meetings for the week of June 27
Public Meetings

Monday

KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSSION: 9 a.m., closed session, fire chief interview panel.

KENOSHA COUNTY COURT ORDERED PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, north 2 conference room.

KENOSHA COMMITTEE ON LICENSES AND PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd Street Room 202

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. To attend the meeting virtually register online at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8292962414274167821 OR To access the meeting by phone Call: 1 (562) 247-8422 Access Code: 850-910-355 *note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make public comment.

KENOSHA PUBLIC SAFETY AND WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Municipal Building, 625 52nd Street, Room 204

KENOSHA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202

KENOSHA STORM WATER UTILITY COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202

VILLAGE OF BRISTOL/TOWN OF PARIS JOINT MEETING: 6:30 p.m., at the Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., regarding a proposed cooperative plan and boundary agreement.

SILVER LAKE-SALEM SCHOOL BOARD JOINT MEETING: 7 p.m., In the Riverview School Library, 300 E. Prosser St., Silver Lake, Salem Lakes.

Tuesday

KENOSHA BOARD OF REVIEW: 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202

KENOSHA PUBIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Civil War Museum, Procarione Classroom, 5400 First Avenue; Search Commitee closed sess to consider the process for hiring a new executive director.

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Kenosha County Safety Building, 1000 55th St., conference room 1214

Wednesday

SALEM CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 5 p.m., Special School Board Retreat/Work Session, Salem School, 8828 Antioch Road, Intermediate Library, large group instruction room.

Thursday

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: Special meeting, 5 p.m., Educational Services Center, 3600 52nd St., board room.

