Local governmental meetings for the week of March 14

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes discussion regarding event promoters and event promoter licensing ordinance draft language.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda items include request from Harborside Academy to “Wrap a Tree for the Free” in Civic Center Park; request to use Lincoln Park shelter and ball field area on Saturday, April 16, for Easter egg hunt with food vendors; request from T-Race Promotions LLC to use Kennedy Drive within Pennoyer, Kennedy and Simmons Island parks May 7 for the Wisconsin Marathon; request for Union Park use for Kenosha Art Market on Sundays June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16; request for use of Pennoyer Park and band shell July 4 for “Let Freedom Sing” event; request to use Veterans Memorial and Library parks on Sunday, July 10, for Kenosha Pride 2022 event and procession; request from Kenosha History Center for use of Pennoyer and Kennedy parks on July 27-30 for Kenosha Homecoming Car show and Friday Block Party; and request to explore establishing an archery range on park property.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include acceptance of public improvements for Main Street Market development. Meetings can be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/WN_9rR_J-M9TcGzNiPQ3y9zBA. To access the meeting by phone call 1-312-626-6799 (Webinar Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda items request from Kenosha Velosports for use of city streets for spring training races on Sundays April; 3, April 10, and April 24. Other requests to use city streets include: Wisconsin Marathon on May 7; Friday Night Kenosha History Center Cruise-Ins May 27, June 24, Aug. 26 and Sept. 30; Kenosha Homecoming Care Show and Friday Block Party, July 27-30; and Kenosha Pride event Sunday, July 10. The committee will also consider contracts for resurfacing Pershing Boulevard from 67th Street to 60th Street, estimated at $1.68 million, contracts for other resurfacing projects, and contract for the Town/County Storm Improvements South project (this includes the Terabassi Pond/35th Avenue to 80th Street, 36th Avenue, and 79th Street to 40th Avenue segments, at an estimated $15.2 million).

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes consideration of exterior building color changes for Walmart.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202. The committee will consider contracts for resurfacing Pershing Boulevard from 67th Street to 60th Street, estimated at $1.68 million, contracts for other resurfacing projects, and contract for the Town/County Storm Improvements South project (this includes the Terabassi Pond/35th Avenue to 80th Street, 36th Avenue, and 79th Street to 40th Avenue segments, at an estimated $15.2 million).

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202. Meeting to include consideration of retirements, promotions and consideration of reappointment of former firefighter.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: A quorum of the board be at the referendum presentation at 6 p.m. in the Wheatland Center School Media Center, Room 124. No action by the board will be taken at the event.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., in the second floor conference room of the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes a proposed resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: Special meeting 7 p.m., in the Educational Support Center Boardroom, 3600 52nd St. The meeting is to consider motion to amend earlier board resolution to make mask requirement in schools optional beginning March 28 for staff and students, with the exception of those covered by Head Start and federal guidelines specific to busing. The board will also discuss the 2022-23 district budget.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m. in the county board room of the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes monthly reports, appointments and reappointments, a resolution setting salaries for the county sheriff and clerk of courts; and a resolution for an agreement between Kenosha County and the Village of Twin Lakes for a project to resurface and enhance a section of County Hwy. EM.

Wednesday

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., in the school library at the school, 37101 87th St, Burlington. Agenda includes a 2022 summer school update, capital planning update; report on board member candidate forum, committee updates including budget/negotiations and personnel; and an insurance/compensation update.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0