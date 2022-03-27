Local governmental meetings for the week of March 28

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes renewal application for scrap salvage dealer licenses; other monthly applications; and proposed ordinance to create section of the City Code on private security services.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include consideration of revised master conceptual plan for development of the Village Green Center; adopting a public participation plan for an update to the village’s comprehensive plan through design year 2050; accepting three monument signs for Prairie Highlands Corporate Park; and consideration of 2022-23 liability and property insurance proposal for 2022-23. Meetings can be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/WN_cDFtaXHhRleFGcWIOJYpjA. To access the meeting by phone call 1-312-626-6799 (Webinar Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes request from Blue House Books for use of Friendship Park on April 30 and Oct. 1 to hold multi-author events; request from Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association for use of Anderson Park Pond and Shelter May 14 for annual Fish N’ Fun event; request from Kenosha Public Library for use of various parks on Mondays June 13 to Aug. 18, for Park & Play Storytime events; request from Kenosha Public Library for use of Lincoln Park and the Oribiletti Center on Mondays June 13 to Aug. 29 to hold Chess in the Park; request from Agape Love Christian Ministries for use of Hobbs Park on Sunday, June 19, for worship service and Father’s Day Cookout; set Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade and use of parks for setup June 28 through July 1, and the parade and other events on Sunday, July 3; request from Kenosha YMCA for use of Library Park and walking paths in other parks on Sunday, July 3, for 44th annual Kenosha YMCA Firecracker Run/Walk; request to close Simmons Island to vehicle traffic July 4, and use of Veteran’s Memorial and Navy Memorial parks June 27 through July 5 for annual Celebrate America event; request for use of Lincoln Park on July 10, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 for annual Lincoln Park Live music series; and other summer programs.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes public hearings on several yield and other street sign updates.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes contract for resurfacing 37th Avenue from 59th Street to 56th Street, at $363,000.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes request from Kenosha YMCA for use of various city streets on Sunday, July 3, for 44th annual Kenosha YMCA Firecracker Run/Walk; update on beer/wine allowed at specific city events; request from Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha for use of Celebration Place and closure of Italiana Circle for Taste of Wisconsin on July 25 through July 31.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202.

Tuesday

KENOSHA ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 5 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., second floor committee conference room, Kenosha County administration building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes Youth in Governance interviews.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., second floor auditor’s conference room, Kenosha County administration building, 1010 56th St.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., second floor committee conference room, Kenosha County administration building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes Youth in Governance interviews and recommendation for appointment.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in Room 164 of the school, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. Agenda includes discussion of summer school fees, board goals, and food service update.

