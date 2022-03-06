Local governmental meetings for the week of March 7

Monday

BROOKSIDE CARE CENTER BOARD OF DIRECTORS: 3 p.m. at the care center, 3506 Washington Road. Agenda includes monthly reports.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes application for Banquet Hall Luminaries Inc. for cabaret license at 6218 22nd Ave.; closed session may be held; and finding of fact/recommendations related to liquor license of Coins Kenosha LLC.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes agreement for 2022-24 airport backup generator maintenance; agreement with Waste Management of Wisconsin; grant agreement between city and Wisconsin Department of Administration for Workforce Innovation Grant Program; and contract to remove asbestos containing material and universal waste, raze structure and restore lot at 700 55th St.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., hearing room, Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Agenda includes division reports; discussion of courthouse washroom remodeling project, administration building heat pump replacement phase 4, and Brookside Care Center roof replacement project; administration building/Molinaro security modifications; civic center campus design and construction of parking lot; Kemper Center water infiltration repairs; and decision center HVAC replacement and lobby security enhancements.

KENOSHA COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., in the council chambers of the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 5nd St. Agenda includes: public hearing on conditional use permit for 1,004,400 square foot distribution facility at 10601 38th St.; application for Banquet Hall Luminaries Inc. for cabaret license at 6218 22nd Ave.; recommendation related to liquor license of Coins Kenosha LLC (council may go into closed session on this item to deliberate); contract for 26th Avenue resurfacing (24th Street to 23rd Street); rant agreement between city and Wisconsin Department of Administration for Workforce Innovation Grant Program; and contract to remove asbestos containing material and universal waste, raze structure and restore lot at 700 55th St.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m. at the P&D conference room, Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Monthly work session and possible tour of sites.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, virtual meeting from the Kenosha County Job Center (public can all to listen at 1-262-358-4577). Meeting will include monthly COVID update; filling vacancies update.

Wednesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: Special meeting at 5 p.m. in conference room 201 (public access to allow for social distancing in the Large Group Instruction Room) at the school, 8826 Antioch Road; closed session to interview and consider candidates for district administrator, and may select candidates for second interview.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in conference Room B, at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Agenda includes extension reports and public hearings on land use items.

Thursday

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 5nd St.. Room 204.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: Special meeting at 5 p.m. in conference room 201 (public access to allow for social distancing in the Large Group Instruction Room) at the school, 8826 Antioch Road; closed session to interview and consider candidates for district administrator, and may select candidates for second interview.

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 5nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes public hearing on multi-family development at 27th Street and 30th Avenue (Northbrook Place); public hearing on conditional use permit amendment for Lowe’s at 6500 Green Bay road for expanded outdoor storage area; and public hearing on conditional use permit for communication satellite at 8115 22nd Avenue (Kishna Enterprises Inc.).

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Agenda includes agreement between county and Village of Twin Lakes for project to resurface and enhance a section of Highway EM; resolution setting salaries for sheriff and clerk of courts; corporation counsel report on redistricting lawsuit; resolution to recognize the line of duty death of Cpl. Christopher Basina; closed sessions may be held related to litigation and related matters.

Saturday

KENOSHA COUNTY COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS: 8 a.m., in the hearing room of the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Agenda includes economic development update by Todd Battle, KABA president; municipality updates/discussion; county issues updates/discussions.

