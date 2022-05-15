Local governmental meetings for the week of May 16

Monday

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Agenda includes vote to waive fees for city streetcar on July 4; vote to use parking lot at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street for a carnival as part of Celebrate America event for the Fourth of July July 1 through July 4, with set up beginning June 27.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes contract for Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, 2222 63rd St., to Absolute Construction Enterprises Inc. of Racine, for $3.788 million; review communications from city attorney.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., council chambers at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 200. Agenda includes department reports; public hearing on conditional use permit for tattoo establishment at 5606 75th St. (Old School Tattoo); public hearing on conditional use permit for body piercing establishment at 3012 30th Ave. (Kenosha Tattoo Company); communications from city attorney; public hearings on renewal application for Lakeside Players Inc. for a theater license at 514 56h St. (Rhode Center for the Arts), and other renewal applications; street sign ordinance updates; public hearing on second reading of ordinance update for aldermanic district boundaries because of new ward divisions based on new legislative boundaries; appointments and reappointments by the mayor; contract for joint, crack cleaning and sealing on city streets; contract for 54th Avenue and 56th Avenue resurfacing; and contract for Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, 2222 63rd St., to Absolute Construction Enterprises Inc. of Racine, for $3.788 million.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes police and fire department monthly reports; promotions; and discussion of the police chief recruitment process.

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., in the sheriff’s conference room at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St. Closed session to consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data; and interviews of deputy sheriff candidates.

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., in the County Board conference room, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 158 E. 52nd St. Agenda includes monthly reports; closed session to consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data; and disqualification of some deputy sheriff candidates after oral interview.

KENOSHA COUNTY YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 158 E. 52nd St. Orientation meeting in the second floor conference room; member evaluation meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room; and 7 p.m. member reception and mentor meet & greet in the third floor foyer.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Somers Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Village work session includes discussion on outdoor advertising requests, survey map, survey map and rezoning requests; 2022 Roadway Improvements Program; and discuss proposed stipend for paid on-call firefighters for service through COVID-19 pandemic.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., in the second floor committee room, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 158 E. 52nd St Agenda includes discussion of topics and potential speakers for future meetings; and objectives discussion.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., in the County Board chambers at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 158 E. 52nd St. Agenda includes: appointments, grant award from Homeland Security Wisconsin Emergency Management for bomb explosive breaching training; communication proposing to declare Kenosha County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, and proposed resolution to conduct a county-wide advisory referendum making the state a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY MULTI-USE TRAIL COMMITTEE: 3 p.m., in the second floor conference room, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 158 E. 52nd St Agenda includes updates on Bike Share, Route of the Badger, Bike Kenosha website and parks app; 2022 schedule of bike events; Diary Air on June 18; Food, Folks & Spots; Fourth of July parade on July 3; Fall Wheel Ride on Sept. 24; and 2022 projects.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., in the large conference room 108 at the school, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. Meeting to discuss Neola update.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6 p.m., in conference room A of the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St,, Bristol.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., in the commons area of the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. Agenda includes updates from staff, introduction of Kelsey Hubeler, working group reports and future scheduling.

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes public hearing on conditional use permit for change in site plan for discussion center at 10901 38th St. (Gordon Foods); initial public hearing for conditional use permit for a vehicle facility at 6626 36th Ave. (Car Zone Auto); and a public hearing for a conditional use permit amendment for an 8,869 square foot additional to an existing vehicle facility at 5431 75th Street (Palmen Jeep).

Friday

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., in the sheriff’s conference room at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St. Closed session to consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data; and interviews of deputy sheriff candidates.

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., in the County Board conference room, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 158 E. 52nd St. Agenda includes monthly reports; closed session to consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data; and disqualification of some deputy sheriff candidates after oral interview.

