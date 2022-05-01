Local governmental meetings for the week of May 2

Monday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Agenda includes monthly reports.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in conference room 204, at the municipal building, 625 52nd St. Agenda includes ordinance changes regarding aldermanic district boundaries due to new legislative boundaries; amendments to city Ward Plan based on 2020 Census, and to assign ward polling places in those wards; resolution urging state legislators to repeal statutory exemption to allow Class B establishments to remain open Jan. 1 between 2:30 and 6 a.m.; resolution to schedule an election for a referendum to exceed the levy limit for public safety expenses; award of contract for Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, 2222 63rd St., to Absolute Construction Enterprise Inc. of Racine, for $3,788,400; and maintenance agreement between city and Schindler Elevator Corp. (airport).

SALEM LAKES COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road. Discussion items to include Village Storm Water Management Plan update; recreation center feasibility study presentation; and aquatic invasive species specialist presentation. Meeting can be watched virtually by YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/VillageofSalemLakesWI.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., conference room B, Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Agenda includes division reports including Kemper water infiltration repairs; Administration Building heat pump replacement Phase 4; Molinaro fire system device replacement; Detention Center HVAC replacement; and County Center renovation project.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Council Chambers Room 200, at the municipal building, 625 52nd St. Agenda includes conditional use permit for 756,728 square foot distribution facility at 8300 38th Street (Uline); ordinance changes regarding aldermanic district boundaries due to new legislative boundaries; amendments to city Ward Plan based on 2020 Census, and to assign ward polling places in those wards; resolution urging state legislators to repeal statutory exemption to allow Class B establishments to remain open Jan. 1 between 2:30 and 6 a.m.; resolution to schedule an election for a referendum to exceed the levy limit for public safety expenses; appointments/reappointments by the mayor; contract for 43rd Avenue and 89th Street resurfacing; award of contract for Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, 2222 63rd St., to Absolute Construction Enterprise Inc. of Racine, for $3,788,400.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COMMISSION ON THE ARTS: 4 p.m., Room 301, at the municipal building, 625 52nd St.

TOWN OF SOMERS WORK SESSION: 5:15 p.m., at the Somers Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. (Highway E). Agenda includes discussion of ongoing projects and requests.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., second floor conference room, County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes overview of Kenosha County Department of Human Services; and background and update of Lake Behavioral Health.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., in the County Board chambers, County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes Board Chairman appointments;

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: Immediately after the regular County Board meeting above. Agenda includes discussion of goals and plans for term, and future scheduling.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIAL & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., second floor committee room, County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes appointments; discussion of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Jail population; discussion of sheriff’s squad vehicles; and discussion of sheriff’s municipality patrols and call volume.

Thursday

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Room 202, at the municipal building, 625 52nd St. Agenda includes public hearing on conditional use permit for gas station/convenience story, 8004 22nd Ave. (Lou Perrine’s); hearing for conditional use permit for body piercing establishment, 3012 30th Ave. (Kenosha Tattoo Company); hearing for conditional use permit for contractor’s storage yard, 3227 14th Ave. (Grasscape); conceptional plan review for 50-unit apartment complex, 5610 37th St. (Kenosha Pointe Apartments); and public hearing on request to place a sculpture near Southport Marine on 58th Street extended east on Third Avenue (Buddy Holly/Winter Dance Party).

