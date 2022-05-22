Local governmental meetings for the week of May 23

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes renewal applications for mobile home park licenses (2022-23 term); renewal applications for amusement & recreation enterprise licenses; 20 applications for yearly cabaret licenses with no adverse recommendations from police department; and proposed ordinance from council member to amend the Code of General Ordinances to require a secret ballot for the election of council president.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes: presentation on the creation of the Pleasant Prairie Parks Foundation; consider release of several recorded documents related to the decommission of the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant; resolution authorizing the village to dispose of surplus vehicles; and board comments. Meetings can be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DF3M_HRMRJ61ueOqDl-0Kg. To access the meeting by phone call 1-312-626-6799 (Webinar Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. in the Hearing Room of the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Items on the agenda include: resolution to amend the ban on firearms, explosives and other weapons in Kenosha County buildings; monthly reports; and ongoing project updates.

Tuesday

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Somers Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes: discussion and possible action on change order from Camosy Construction Inc. for lift station and water transfer station; big received for 2022 roadway Improvement Program (22nd Street (5000 block to Green Bay Road, Fourth Stret, 49th Avenue, and Fifth Place, 28th Avenue (Hwy. KR to termination), to Payne & Dolan for $460,120; and clerk/treasurer agreement for term ending Dec. 31, 2024.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., Room 125 at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., for closed session to discuss litigation, personnel issues.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Special meeting to include closed session to review open enrollment applications for 2022-23, open enrollment out applications for 2022-23, and to discuss administrator contracts.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Board Meeting room at the Educational Support Center, 2600 5nd St. Agenda includes: recommendations concerning appointments, leaves of absence, retirements, resignations and separations; monthly reports and appointments; discussion of Head Start federal grant cost of living adjustment request; discussion/action on Brompton School charter contract renewal; discussion/action on Dimensions of Learning Academy charter contract renewal; discussion of English as a Second Language program plan; discussion of diversity recruitment and retention update; discussion/action of first reading of policy and rule on threats/assaults and administration regulation; course change proposals for high school mathematics, and for middle school computer science; KUSD preliminary plan for federal ESSER III stimulus funds; discussion of fiscal 2022-23 budget update; and open enrollment applications for school year 2022-23.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Regular meeting agenda includes: teacher resignations, student services director contract, physical education teacher contracts, speech and language pathologist contract, open enrollment update, referendum update, and monthly reports.

Wednesday

KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m. at the Airport Conference Room, 9900 52nd St. Agenda includes elections of chairperson and vice-chairperson, lease renewal application, and discussion of airport operations.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., in room 125 of the Educational Support Center, 2600 5nd St. Special meeting for closed session to discuss personal history as it related to a special person(s0.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Community Room 164 of the school, 6606 368th Ave. Agenda includes: 2022-23 school fees; employee resignations and new employee contracts; and closed session related to employee contracts.

Life hacks: Tips for how to be productive while working from home and more You're probably watching a lot of TV. How much is too much? In the last two months, TV numbers are through the roof. Local news, streaming and on-demand movies have all spiked in viewership, receiving ratings bumps from people of all ages. But experts recommend that you vary your new stay-at-home habits and find ways to fill your days without always being front of a screen. So before you watch all of "Too Hot to Handle" in one sitting, consider these ... How to combat your bad breath, now that you smell it under your mask Here are five ways to combat bad breath and make wearing a mask a more pleasant experience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0