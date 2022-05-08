Local governmental meetings for the week of May 9

Monday

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 8 a.m., virtual meeting for discussion and legal advice regarding spring election results, possibly closed session to confer with legal counsel.

KENOSHA BOARD OF REVIEW: 9 a.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes receipt of 2022 assessment roll and examination, and consideration of notices of intent to object received by the City Clerk at least 48 hours before the meeting.

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, Room N-2 at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. Items on the agenda include division reports, consideration of reopening plans for senior dining; and other updates.

KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Office of the Director conference room, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. The agenda includes review/discussion of information related to subjects.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes a series of renewal license/permit applications.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., in the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda includes consider contract and approval for the Chateau Eau Plaines South Water Main and Paving Improvements. Meetings can be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vFOokszQZKlxhHARF0XXA. To access the meeting by phone call 1-929-436-2886 (Webinar Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes request from Midwest Dance Center for use of Pennoyer Park band shell June 2, June 11, Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 for dance center recitals; request from Knights of Columbus to use Pennoyer Park band shell July 3 for citywide outdoor mass; and request from Kenosha Public Library to use Library Park July 23 for Sing & Soar with Nanny Nikki event.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes street sign ordinance updates; and American Public Works Association Wisconsin Chapter 2022 Project of the Year Award for Kenosha Fire Station No. 1.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes request of Public Craft Brewing Co. for use of Seventh Avenue, 57th Street o 58th Street, for Kenosha Craft Beer Week event on May 21; request from Civil War Museum for use of area bounded by museum parking lot for Civil War Technology Living History Day event on June 25; awarding of contracts for street joint, crack cleaning and sealing (citywide locations); contract for resurfacing 54th Avenue, 58th Street to 54th Court, and 56th Avenue from 55th Street to 52nd Street.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes engineering services agreement between Kenosha Water Utility and Donohue & Associates Inc. for wastewater treatment plant master plan.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes contract for resurfacing 54th Avenue, 58th Street to 54th Court, and 56th Avenue from 55th Street to 52nd Street; and American Public Works Association Wisconsin Chapter 2022 Project of the Year Award for Kenosha Stormwater Improvement Project.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., special meeting at Wheatland Center School, community room at the school, 6606 368th AVe., Burlington. Agenda includes discussion and potential approval of open enrollment requests for 2022-23 school year; closed session to consider employment, promotion, compensation and performance evaluation data for employees.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at in the Planning and Development conference room, Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Monthly work session and possible tour of sites.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, virtual meeting. Agenda includes monthly reports and 2021 Kenosha County Public Health annual report. Call be accessed to listen at 1-262-358-4577, access code 958-341-779.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes action on proposed town of Somers ward redistricting.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., in Room N-2 at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. Items on the agenda include update and status of Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, Memorial Day events and flags update, overview of state of veterans services, and 2022 Homeless Veterans Stand Down/Celebration.

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 4 p.m., virtual meeting on planning, discussion and possible approval of community survey.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in Conference Room B, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. The agenda includes monthly reports and public hearings on land use items.

WILMOT SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m. at the school library, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot. Agenda includes monthly reports including School Perceptions Survey presentation; COVID-19 update; 2022-23 professional staff contracts; 2022 Bytespeed computer purchase; preliminary 1022-23 budget; open enrollments; special education support staff positions; and 2022-23 firewall purchase and WiFi renewal.

KENOSHA MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Agenda includes Brick Memorial Dedication plans for June 22; scholarship interviews set for July 14; annual reception set for Aug. 10; and fourth quarter nomination planning.

Thursday

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., in the second floor conference room, County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes monthly reports; Kenosha Area Business Alliance first quarter 2022 update; briefing by counsel on “line of duty” death claim by family of Cpl. Christopher Basina (cloudy include closed session).

Friday

KENOSHA COUNTY LAND INFORMATION COUNCIL: 9 a.m., in the second floor conference room, County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes Kenosha County Monumentation & Maintenance Program, and Wisconsin Land Information Program status.

