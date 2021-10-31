Local governmental meetings for the week of Nov. 1

KENOSHA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Civil War Museum, 5400 First Avenue, Procarione Classroom. Meeting can be accessed by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3615182250, meeting ID: 361-518-2250, or by calling 1-312-626-6799 and using the same meeting ID number.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7 p.m., in the County Board Room, at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Public Hearing on the Kenosha County 2022 budget.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: Immediately after the 7 p.m. budget public hearing at same site; Organizational Meeting for 2021-22.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: Immediately after the Organizational Meeting at same site; first reading of 2022 county budget resolution.

Wednesday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Reviews of the budgets and 2022-26 capital improvements plans for the Police Department, Fire Department, Department of City Inspections and Health Services.

KENOSHA MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Review of first quarter award nominations.