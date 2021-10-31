Local governmental meetings for the week of Nov. 1

Monday
PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include 2022 Clean Water Utility budget; 2022 Solid Waste Utility budget; 2022 Fleet Internal Service Fund budget. Meeting can be attended in person or virtually. To attend virtually register online at htps://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4548255611292987916. to access by phone call 1-562-247-8321, meeting code 455-323-635. Phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.
KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301; Special meeting to vote on lease between Transit Commission and the U.S. Post Office; as well as contract for charging station at parking structure.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. Agenda items include ordinance to repeal and recreation section of the city code regarding aldermanic district boundaries based upon 2020 Census.
Tuesday
KENOSHA COMMISSION ON THE ARTS: 4 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301.
KENOSHA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Civil War Museum, 5400 First Avenue, Procarione Classroom. Meeting can be accessed by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3615182250, meeting ID: 361-518-2250, or by calling 1-312-626-6799 and using the same meeting ID number.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7 p.m., in the County Board Room, at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Public Hearing on the Kenosha County 2022 budget.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: Immediately after the 7 p.m. budget public hearing at same site; Organizational Meeting for 2021-22.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: Immediately after the Organizational Meeting at same site; first reading of 2022 county budget resolution.
Wednesday
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Reviews of the budgets and 2022-26 capital improvements plans for the Police Department, Fire Department, Department of City Inspections and Health Services.
KENOSHA MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Review of first quarter award nominations.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m. in the County Board Room, at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Regular meeting to include second reading of 2022 county budget resolution; as well as readings of resolutions on supervisory district redistricting plan; issuing not to exceed $16.6 million in general obligation promissory notes for capital improvement projects (including road and highway improvements); and not to exceed $7.85 million in bonds and/or notes for highway, bridge and waterway projects.
Thursday
KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes public hearing on annual plan for Community Development Block Grant/HOME program; public hearing on proposed 98,195 square foot indoor self-storage facility for former Shopko site; as well as conditional use permits for a 2,550 square foot addition to the Falls at Pike Creek Apartments Clubhouse, for a basketball training facility at 4611 Green Bay Road, and for a 7,020 square foot tire store at 7318 75th St.