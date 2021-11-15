Local governmental meetings for the week of Nov. 15

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Virtual meeting includes proposed 2022 General Fund budget public hearing; and consider approval of a two-year contract between the Village of Pleasant Prairie and the Pleasant Prairie Police Officers’ Association. The public can access a link to register for the meeting and participate virtually by visiting PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Virtual. For those that do not have internet access, there is an option to attend a virtual site at Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Note that the Village Board members and Village staff will not be present at Village Hall and will virtually participate in the meeting. Those choosing to attend the virtual site are encouraged to wear masks.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Agenda includes review of the 2022 Transit Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Plan, contract for a charging station at the parking structure, and discussions of the bus stop and parking at the Metra Station, as well as the downtown parking structure and upcoming snow operations.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 5:45 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes ordinance amendment for Covid-19 temporary outdoor extensions.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITEE: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes repeal and recreate city ordinance on aldemanic district boundaries for the city, based upon the 2020 U.S. Census; approve the 2022 annual plan for the Community Development Block Grant/HOME program; contract for charging station at the parking structure; and contract between the city and Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., in the council chambers at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. Agenda items include second reading of ordinance update setting aldermanic district boundaries; approve the 2022 annual plan for the Community Development Block Grant/HOME program; contract for charging station at the parking structure; and contract between the city and Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor Committee Room.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:15 p.m., closed virtual session in the Orchestra Room at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., to discuss litigation and personnel issues.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Boar Room.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., regular meeting in the Orchestra Room at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. Agenda items include discussion/possible action on standing agenda item Better Together 2021/22 plan; discussion of Kenosha Unified district and school achievement plan process; and discussion of 2021-22 adopted budget book.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board Room.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Room N2. Agenda includes 2022 budget, as well as program, state and grant updates.

RANDALL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m. in the School Library, 37101 87th St., Burlington. Agenda items include enrollment projections and open enrollment, compensation team update, strategic planning update and capital improvement projects/planning.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes a publi hearing on conditional use permit extension for 12 duplex buildings north of 21st Street and east of 30th Avenue for Sun Pointe Village Phase 3.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL AND ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, in the Commons Area. Agenda includes a presentation on health equity results, and presentation on Dane County Race to Equity Project.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

