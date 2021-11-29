Local governmental meetings for the week of Nov. 29

Monday

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda items include request from 2 Wicked Promotions LLC to use Pennoyer Park and beach on Aug. 13-14, 2022, for a Great Lakes Watercross-Kenosha event starting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 13; also approval of the 2022 Kenosha Park Division schedules for fees and operational rules and regulations for park rentals.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY AND WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes some public hearings on agreements between the city and proposals where items may encroach on the public right-of-way; and a janitorial services agreement between the city and Cleanco Racine, Inc.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include resolution to sub-name 58th Street from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue as “Honorary Paul Herrick Boulevard;” contract for emergency snow and/or ice removal on public sidewalks adjacent to private properties; manual for snow and ice control 2021-22; and a status report on the city’s capital improvement projects.

KENOSHA STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes contract for professional services between the city and Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network for information and education program for 2022-23.

Tuesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem Agenda includes employee health insurance; discuss district administrator search process, facility focus groups and school reports.

Wednesday

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5 p.m., The Stella Hotel Ballroom, 5708 Eighth Ave. It is possible that four or more School Board members may be in attendance at the KABA Holiday Social which state law states, by definition, is presumed a meeting. There will be no votes taken by the board.

KENOSHA COUNTY JUDICIARY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Second Floor Committee Room, Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes a multi-year cooperative agreement between the county and Twin Lakes for the Kenosha Drug Operations Group; and approve a Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Transportation Safety (BOTS) alcohol enforcement grant for 2021-22.

