Local governmental meetings for the week of Nov. 8

Monday
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include proposed city code changes for aldermanic district boundaries for the city, based upon the 2020 U.S. Census.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include a public hearing of an updated master plan for the development of the proposed Village Green Center development; public hearing of conditional use permit including site and operational plans for alterations to a portion of the EMCO Chemical building, 8601 95th St.; and a public hearing for Trifinity Specialized Distribution to occupy approximately 147,800 square feet of building at 8505 100th St., for warehouse and distribution of over-the-counter vitamins and health and beauty products. Meeting can be attended in person or virtually. To attend virtually register online at htps://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6653228841339587599. to access by phone call 1-631-992-3221, meeting code 506-380-301. Phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda items include proposed city code changes for aldermanic district boundaries for the city, based upon the 2020 U.S. Census.
KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda items include: accepting of Southport Park Shoreline Repair, with final amount of contract of $5.01 million; and summary presentation of 2021 activities for Keep Kenosha Beautiful and Kenosha Parks Alliance.
SOMERS PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., 7511 12th St. Agenda includes public hearings on Darby Farms, a 773,764-square-foot industrial warehouse, and for a proposed 68-unit apartment building on 5.5 acres.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include proposed city code changes for aldermanic district boundaries for the city, based upon the 2020 U.S. Census. Also consideration of accepting Southport Park Shoreline Repair, with final amount of contract of $5.01 million.
KENOSHA STORMWATER UTILITY: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Meeting in tandem with Kenosha City Council Public Works Committee above.
KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Meeting in tandem with Kenosha City Council Public Works Committee above.
KENOSHA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St, second floor conference room.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7 p.m., in the County Board Room at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes possible adoption of county supervisory district redistricting plan, based on 2020 U.S. Census.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: Following the County Board meeting above, in the County Board Room at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes resolution approving the bylaws of the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.
Wednesday
KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in Conference Room B, followed by a public hearing at 7 p.m. in the Public Hearing Room, at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol
Thursday
KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St, second floor conference room.