Local governmental meetings for the week of Nov. 8

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include a public hearing of an updated master plan for the development of the proposed Village Green Center development; public hearing of conditional use permit including site and operational plans for alterations to a portion of the EMCO Chemical building, 8601 95th St.; and a public hearing for Trifinity Specialized Distribution to occupy approximately 147,800 square feet of building at 8505 100th St., for warehouse and distribution of over-the-counter vitamins and health and beauty products. Meeting can be attended in person or virtually. To attend virtually register online at htps://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6653228841339587599. to access by phone call 1-631-992-3221, meeting code 506-380-301. Phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.