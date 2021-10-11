Local governmental meetings for the week of Oct. 11

Monday
CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Meeting may be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually register online at:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/360056125 0019241486. To access the meeting by phone, call 631-002-3221 and Pascode #606-270-756. Note, phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.
KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.
CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.
KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include a closed session on a settlement agreement between Kenosha Water Utility and Village of Pleasant Prairie related to the application to increase water rates with the Public Service commission.
Tuesday
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIARY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. second floor committee room; Agenda items include 2022 budget presentations from Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney’s Office, Juvenile Intake Court and Clerk of Courts Office.
Wednesday
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Conference Room B., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol; review and recommendations to Finance Committee on 2022 UW-Extension and 2022 Planning and Development budgets.
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., Middle School Gym, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem; special meeting to consider any changes to COVID School Safety Protocols.
Thursday
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Second Floor Committee Room, Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St.