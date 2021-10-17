Local governmental meetings for the week of Oct. 18

Monday
PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include review of 2022 General Fund budget and set a public hearing date; Presentation on RecPlex and 2022 budget. Meeting may be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually register online at:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/9158016384570758927. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-662-247-8422 and Pascode 879-620-061. Note, phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in Conference Room B. Agenda includes review and recommendation regarding proposed 2022 planning and development budgets.
KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. agenda includes discussion regarding safety concerns in parking structure; and discussion regarding overnight parking problems at parking lot at 58th Street and 5th Avenue.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in Hearing Room. Agenda includes review and approval of proposed budget and Capital Improvement Program projects for 2022.
CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Council Chambers. Agenda items include resolution to establish a ward plan and to assign ward polling plans for the city based upon the 2020 Census, pending recommendation from Finance Committee.
Tuesday
KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.
RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., School Library, 37101 87th St., Burlington. Agenda includes approval of 1021-22 district budget and tax levy.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., county board room.
Wednesday
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., Intermediate Library, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Followed by board retreat/work session on discussion of facilities study, priority and potential costs; and discussion of long-range facility planning.