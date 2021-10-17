Local governmental meetings for the week of Oct. 18

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include review of 2022 General Fund budget and set a public hearing date; Presentation on RecPlex and 2022 budget. Meeting may be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually register online at:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/9158016384570758927. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-662-247-8422 and Pascode 879-620-061. Note, phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.