Local governmental meetings for the week of Oct. 25

Monday
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD SEARCH COMMITTEE: 1 p.m., Procarione Classroom, Civil War Museum, 5400 First Avenue, to consider the process for hiring of a new executive director for the Kenosha Public Museums.
CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES & PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.
KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
KENOSHA STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.
KENOSHA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes acceptance of Simmons Pier corner improvements (north side of harbor), completed by contractor.
KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: County department budget hearings for 2022 budget, beginning at 6 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Each department given 10 minutes (time approximate).
Tuesday
KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., Kenosha, in Training Room J1216. Items include consideration of modification to employee handbook, consideration of modification to compensation manual, interim director appointment, and hiring of Kenosha Joint Services director.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5 p.m., special closed virtual session on a personnel issue.
KENOSHA ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Salem Grade School, Middle School Gym, 8828 Antioch Road, for annual school district meeting, including presentation of budget for 2021-22, tax levy vote for 2021-22 school year (by ballot), board salary and mileage. The meeting can be accesses by live stream at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia (live stream does not allow for elector participation in the meeting; only those present physically are able to vote).
KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: Continued county department budget hearings for 2022 budget, beginning at 6 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room.
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Salem Grade School, Middle School Gym, 8828 Antioch Road, regular meeting. Agenda items include finailize budget/levy based on property valuation and state aid; Third Friday student count. The meeting can be accesses by live stream at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., regular meeting held virtually. Residents can watch the meeting via the district’s live stream at http://youtube.com/kenoshaschools, and can sign up for views and comments via https://forms.gle/RoYtcPzct0yf3Exa6. Agenda includes discussion of official Third Friday enrollment report, discussion of 2021 parent/guardian survey; school year 2022-23 instructional calendars; and formal adoption of 2021-22 budget.
Wednesday
KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m., 9900 52nd St., Airport Conference Room. Agenda includes proposed airport 2022 capital improvement plan budget; and proposed airport 2022 operating budget.
KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: Continued county department budget hearings for 2022 budget, beginning at 6 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room.
Thursday
KENOSHA HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Agenda includes initial resolution authorizing the issuance of $16,625,000 in general obligation promissory notes for budgeted capital projects including road and highway improvements; initial resolution authorizing issuance of $7.850,000 in general obligation bonds and/or notes for highway, bridge and waterway projects; initial resolution on $2.87 million in bonds and/or notes for tenant improvements and lease payments on the Human Services Building; any remaining 2022 department/divisional budget hearings; and work on finalizing the Kenosha County 2022 budget.