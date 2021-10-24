Local governmental meetings for the week of Oct. 25

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5 p.m., special closed virtual session on a personnel issue.

KENOSHA ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Salem Grade School, Middle School Gym, 8828 Antioch Road, for annual school district meeting, including presentation of budget for 2021-22, tax levy vote for 2021-22 school year (by ballot), board salary and mileage. The meeting can be accesses by live stream at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia (live stream does not allow for elector participation in the meeting; only those present physically are able to vote).

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: Continued county department budget hearings for 2022 budget, beginning at 6 p.m., at Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Salem Grade School, Middle School Gym, 8828 Antioch Road, regular meeting. Agenda items include finailize budget/levy based on property valuation and state aid; Third Friday student count. The meeting can be accesses by live stream at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.