Local governmental meetings for the week of Oct. 4

Monday
KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Noon, at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 308.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.; agenda items include an easement for We Energies to serve the Highway 165 lift station with power facilities. Meeting may be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually register online at:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/663189548065018895. To access the meeting by phone, call 562-247-8422 and 708-434-550. Note, phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., School Library, 37101 87th St., Burlington. Annual meeting including 2021-22 budget, tax levy, set length of school year and other related issues.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 200. Agenda items include public hearing on proposed new outdoor fencing requirements for pools, hot tubs and spas; and city ordinance amendment on annual capacity limit of brewpubs.
Tuesday
KENOSHA COMMISSION ON THE ARTS: 4 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 301.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., County Board Room in the Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Agenda to include the presentation of the 2022 Kenosha County budget by County Executive Jim Kreuser.
Thursday
KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items include permit hearings for a 21,964 square foot airplane hangar at 4203 91st Ave.; a 14,464 square foot airplane hanger at 4123 91st Ave.; a conditional use permit hearing for a 120,893 quare foot indoor self-storage facility at 4100 52nd St.; a public hearing on the conditional use permit for the 107-unit multiple-family residential development on 22nd Avenue and 23rd Avenue south of 61st Street called the Uptown Lofts; and a hearing on a conditional use permit for a 98,195 square foot indoor self-storage facility at 5416 52nd St.