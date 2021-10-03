Local governmental meetings for the week of Oct. 4

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.; agenda items include an easement for We Energies to serve the Highway 165 lift station with power facilities. Meeting may be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually register online at:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/663189548065018895. To access the meeting by phone, call 562-247-8422 and 708-434-550. Note, phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.