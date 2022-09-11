Local governmental meetings for the week of Sept. 12

Monday

SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Office of the Director Conference Room (use Entrance D). For discussion of information related to subjects, and discussion on potential placement search partners.

KENOSHA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 Conference Room. Items on the agenda include veterans services update; and presentation by the Division of Workforce Development.

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Safety Building, 1000 55th St. The agenda includes discussion and possible action on 2023 proposed budget.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 4:30 p.m., at the high school library, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot. This is a work session only with no actions taken on the following agenda items: Paw student management positions; at-risk report; seclusion & restraint report; 2021-22 AP and ACT results presentation; athletics survey report; update on new teacher induction program; review of summer work completed in building; school district facilities safety procedures/initiatives update; preliminary budget review; and standards-based learning update.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include license application reviews.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include a presentation on the Kenosha County Food Bank, zoning map adjustments and a flood plain boundary adjustment.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include cell tower memorandum lease and ground lease for 1819 Sheridan Road between the city and Kenosha Cellular Telephone L.P.; request to host a bonfire on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pennoyer Park Beach; request from Capt. Mike’s to use Simmons Island Beach on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the Wakanda Beach Dinner with Ben Mulwana, to include food vendors and public entertainment; and a request to put a memorial marker on a memorial tree in Wilfenbuttel Park in memory of Charles “Chuck” Jones.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include ordinance to repeal and recreate its entirety the City Code subsection of ordinances on “Chickens and Ducks;” memorandum of understanding regarding use of ARPA funds by and between the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Kenosha Police Department; and staff report on parking issue.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: REquest from Scoop’s Ice Cream & Candy, for use of 57th Street from Eighth Avenue to Seventh Avenue for world’s largest ice cream social on Saturday, Oct. 1; request from Captain Mike’s for use of 51st Street from Sixth Avenue to Seventh Avenue for the Captains & Canines Block party on Friday, Oct. 7; request from Shenanigan’s Bar & Grill, 8303 22nd Ave., to keep and maintain paved lawn park; and SiFi Hut Design update for 6200 23rd Ave. (Brown Bank drive-thru lot site).

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; continued discussion of the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected (question is on the ballot as a binding referendum on the Nov. 8 general election); budget review to date; and a tree removal proposal & New Munster Park tree maintenance recommendations.

WHEATLAND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: request from Meyer Manterial Co. dba Lafarge Aggregates Illinois, Inc., for a two-year renewal of the conditional use permit for a gravel pit in the M-3 Mineral Extraction District, as well as a request to amend a conditional use permit to allow an expansion of the gravel pit in one tax parcel.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites related to matters handled by the committee.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon. Virtual meeting to include monthly reports including KORI Business Plan and Community Health Assessment.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Somers Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. To include discussion/possible action on an ordinance to recreate section of the Town Code regarding fireworks prohibited.

Wednesday

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., in the Wheatland Center Large Conference Room #108 at the school, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. The meeting is for discussion of the 2022-23 budget.

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. The agenda includes: review and vote on Hometown Hero for third quarter; review of nomination form; and joint banquet with Kenosha County Veterans Services.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Public Hearing Room. Agenda includes public hearings on land use items.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Agenda includes review of listening session, commission website implementation, report to County Board for Sept. 22 Executive Committee meeting, and Youth in Justice report for Kenosha County.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS AND FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Joint meeting on a resolution to accept a grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund Program for relocation of the Kenosha County Human Services Building.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: Immediately following the joint meeting above at the same location. Agenda includes: resolution to approve the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program Medication-Assisted Treatment Grant awarded to the sheriff’s department by the Wisconsin Department of Justice; resolution to accept grant to support the restoration of Kenosha County Courthouse murals; resolution to accept plat plan for the South Pike River Restoration Project; resolution to accept the Nursing Home and Long-Term Care Facility Infection Prevention and Infrastructure Matching Funds Grant; and monthly reports.

Saturday

COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS: 8:30 a.m. meeting at Vonco Products LLC, 10826, 250th Ave. Agenda includes an overview of host Vonco Products, municipality updates and discussion, county updates and discussion, and state and federal legislation updates.