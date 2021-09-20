Local governmental meetings for the week of Sept. 20

Monday
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 3:50 p.m., Middle School Gymnasium, 8828 Antioch Road; members of board invited to attend district staff meeting.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.; agenda items include consider resolution on creating boundaries of village wards within the county supervisory district.
KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 100; agenda items include election of vice chairperson; contract for a charging station at the parking structure; and discussion of Kenosha Unified School District tripper routes.
KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 6:50 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 308; agenda items property agreement between City of Kenosha and Snap-on Inc.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p..m., Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 200.
Tuesday
PLEASANT PRAIRIE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.; executive session to deliberate or negotiate the purchasing of public properties, investing of public funds, or other public business requiring a closed session.
KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 7:30 p.m., in the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., County Board Room.
Wednesday
WHEATLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m., Wheatland Center Middle School Gymnasium, 6606 368th Ave, Burlington; annual meeting including 2021-22 budget presentation and authorization for school-based tax levy.
WHEATLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 7:15 P.M., Wheatland Center Middle School Gymnasium, 6606 368th Ave, Burlington; regular meeting; agenda items include new teacher introductions; discussion of open enrollment spaces.
Thursday
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., Middle School Gymnasium, 8828 Antioch Road; special meeting to discuss parent and satff survey results, presentation of administrative recommendations, and board consideration fo any changes to COVID school safety protocols.