Local governmental meetings for the week of Sept. 27
Public Meetings

Local governmental meetings for the week of Sept. 27

Monday

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Meeting may be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually register online at:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1414800303406930703. To access the meeting by phone, call 562-247-8422 and 593-713-140. Note, phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda items status of intake and discharge pipes for the abandoned We Energies Poer Plant.

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

BRISTOL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., 20121 83rd St., Bristol. Agenda items include revisit 2021-22 Bristol School Re-Entry Plan including quaratine protols and face covering requirement. Youtube live stream: https://youtu.be/VF4pKGQ0Hel. Join by phont at 1-337-350-3278; Pin: 477-691-169#.

Tuesday

KENOSHA JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., in the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Room J1216.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., 3600 52nd St., closed session on personnel issues.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., 3600 52nd St., regular meeting ,. Agenda items include discussion/possible action on Better Together 2021/22 Plan (monthly agenda item), Head Start annual report. Meeting accessed virtually at https://www.youtube.com/user/kenoshaschools.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Middle School Gym, 8828 Antioch Road; live stream at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL AND ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road; Agenda items include nominations and election of chair and vice-chair; overview of commission; discussion of mission, goals and deadlines: and future scheduling.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: Bear Development will host a tour of the proposed site for the relocation of the Job Center to 52nd Street Sun Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m. where a quorum of the board may be present.

Thursday

BRISTOL SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., 20121 83rd St., Bristol. Agenda items include facilities planning. Youtube live stream: https://youtu.be/QmSUEUbo8Bo; phone 1-224-458-3226, Pin 942-891-689#.

