Local group discussion about end of life issues planned at death cafe
alert

Piasecki Funeral Home plans to lead local group discussions at an upcoming death café.

A death cafe is a group discussion gathering rather than grief support or a counseling session on the taboo topic of death. There’s no objective or theme. Instead the main goal is to get people talking about end of life.

Those interested are invited to stop in for the free conversation every other Tuesday, starting, Aug. 17, at 8 a.m. at Harborside Common Grounds, 5159 6th Ave. 

For more information call Carly at 262-658-4101.

