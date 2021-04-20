Local groups planning Uptown clean-up effort

The public is invited to lend a helping hand to a monthly clean-up effort in Uptown Kenosha.
Several local organizations have partnered with Uptown Kenosha Inc. to plan monthly clean-up efforts, with another one set for Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
According to a press release, other groups involved are Kenosha Community Health Center, My Sister's House, Building Our Future and The Green Team Junk Removal.
"The Clean-Up Task Force was created in a Building Our Future monthly meeting by Uptown community members who want to serve (the area)," the release states. "With collaboration, the thought of monthly clean-ups would help local businesses with exposure, enhance community ownership and attract new investors (and) developers to Uptown Kenosha."
The monthly event is free and all are invited to participate. Volunteers are asked to meet at Dream Catcher's Child Care Center, 6410 25th Ave., to organize and receive assignments of which blocks need to be cleaned.
Dream Catcher's Administrator Sherena Dalton said she's excited to participate.
"It's time to clean our city," she said. "It begins with individual action for collective communities to encourage and support our young children to be a part of their community and their environment. If we teach them to become a helper of hearts, springs of wisdom will flow through our hearts."
Community leader, facilitator of Building Our Future and Tremper boys varsity basketball coach Brandon Morris echoed those sentiments.
"We will continue to be a model community that builds partnerships through awareness, trust and relationships to support the success of children and families," he said. "We look to lead by example in being the change we want to see, one block at a time."
Bags and gloves are being donated by Uptown Kenosha Inc. and The Green Team Junk Removal. All bags will be left on the corner of each street for pick up. Pizza will be provided by S'Lush Daiquiri Lounge and Grill, 2200 60th St., and the Kenosha Community Health Center is giving away care bags to the first 50 volunteers.
Other clean-up dates on the docket are May 22, June 19 and July 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Krista Maurer at 262-551-1885.