Local groups planning Uptown clean-up effort

The public is invited to lend a helping hand to a monthly clean-up effort in Uptown Kenosha.

Several local organizations have partnered with Uptown Kenosha Inc. to plan monthly clean-up efforts, with another one set for Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

According to a press release, other groups involved are Kenosha Community Health Center, My Sister's House, Building Our Future and The Green Team Junk Removal.

"The Clean-Up Task Force was created in a Building Our Future monthly meeting by Uptown community members who want to serve (the area)," the release states. "With collaboration, the thought of monthly clean-ups would help local businesses with exposure, enhance community ownership and attract new investors (and) developers to Uptown Kenosha."

The monthly event is free and all are invited to participate. Volunteers are asked to meet at Dream Catcher's Child Care Center, 6410 25th Ave., to organize and receive assignments of which blocks need to be cleaned.

Dream Catcher's Administrator Sherena Dalton said she's excited to participate.