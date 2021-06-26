Local groups to host 'Jobs and Care-a-van' bus tour in Kenosha on Sunday

A coalition of progressive groups will gather at two locations across the city to highlight the need for Congress to pass just recovery legislation as part of the budget reconciliation process to meet the urgent needs of American working families.

At each stop, there will be a speaking program where local speakers will share how a bigger and bolder budget reconciliation package will impact their lives.

Each stop will also have music, games and food.

It will stop Sunday the following sites:

2:15 p.m.: The Collective, 1345 52nd St.

3:10 p.m.: Family Dollar, 6100 22nd Ave.

The event will be hosted by Leaders of Kenosha, Working Families Party, Black Leaders Organizing For Communities, Leaders Igniting Transformation and For Our Future.

This gathering is part of a nationwide campaign to demand that Congress use budget reconciliation to pass a plan that ensures climate justice and creates millions of dignified jobs, expands accessibility to safe infrastructure, provides care to those in need, and protects front line communities from the injustices they face.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0