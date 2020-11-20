Local groups to host turkey, hat and gloves giveaway Sunday

Several local businesses and nonprofits are planning to host a community free turkey, hat and glove giveaway on Sunday.

The event is scheduled to take place from Noon to 2 p.m. at Moe Moe’s, 1912 52nd St. Social distancing will be required.

"This event is a great time for some of the small businesses and community members to give back to the residents of Kenosha," said Gregory Bennett Jr., president/founder of Peace in the Streets Kenosha.

Anyone interested in receiving a turkey, hat and gloves are asked to park their vehicles and walk to Moe Moe’s parking lot in an effort to not block 52nd Street and create a hazard.

There is a limit of one turkey per family. Masks will be required.

This event will be sponsored by:

• Succeed Beyond High School Inc., a local nonprofit (501c3) assisting Kenosha area youth with their educational and career goals once they graduate from high school and embark on adulthood. More information can be found online at succeedbeyondhs.org or at info@succeedbeyondhs.org.