Local groups to host turkey, hat and gloves giveaway Sunday

Several local businesses and nonprofits are planning to host a community free turkey, hat and glove giveaway on Sunday.
The event is scheduled to take place from Noon to 2 p.m. at Moe Moe’s, 1912 52nd St. Social distancing will be required.
"This event is a great time for some of the small businesses and community members to give back to the residents of Kenosha," said Gregory Bennett Jr., president/founder of Peace in the Streets Kenosha.
Anyone interested in receiving a turkey, hat and gloves are asked to park their vehicles and walk to Moe Moe’s parking lot in an effort to not block 52nd Street and create a hazard.
There is a limit of one turkey per family. Masks will be required.
This event will be sponsored by:
• Succeed Beyond High School Inc., a local nonprofit (501c3) assisting Kenosha area youth with their educational and career goals once they graduate from high school and embark on adulthood. More information can be found online at succeedbeyondhs.org or at info@succeedbeyondhs.org.
• Peace in the Streets Kenosha, a local social justice organization committed to creating unity, peace and togetherness through action, not acting, for Kenosha. For more information on how to help, contact Gregory Bennett Jr. at peaceinthestreetskeno@gmail.com
• The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. — Kappa Phi Chapter, a community-oriented organization committed to uplifting the surrounding Milwaukee area through philanthropic activities such as mentorship, scholarship, blood drives, food drives, voter registration and more.
• Fight for $15, an organization committed to seeing underpaid workers receive a living wage throughout the United States of America.
• Service Employees International Union, an organization of two million members united by the belief in the dignity and worth of workers and the services they provide and dedicated to improving the lives of workers and their families and creating a more just and humane society.
• All of Us or None/Todos O Nadie, which provides advocacy and support to those in need without resources or a platform.
