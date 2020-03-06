Local health department closes clinics to better prepare for coronavirus

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Friday the closure of two of its clinics in an all-hands-on-deck approach to managing the “evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation.”
Health Director Jen Freiheit said the increased workload related to emergency planning and pandemic preparedness efforts has "exponentially increased" even though the county does not have a COVID-19 case at this time.
“We are ramping up all of our pandemic and influenza preparedness planning," Freiheit said. "We are working with all of our many partners - the fire departments, the community health center, the hospitals. . . We are just being proactive."
The effort requires all available nurses report to the home office as the county works to fill vacant nursing positions. The department is down two nurse practitioners and two registered nurses, Freiheit said. The two clinics being temporarily closed are staffed by one nurse each.
In addition to preparation work, the department has been responding to a high number of calls from the public, Freiheit said.
The two clinics temporarily closed:
- The clinic at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., in Bristol.
- The Wellness Center clinic at the Kenosha WIC office, 2000 63rd St., in Kenosha.
The Kenosha County Job Center clinic, 8600 Sheridan Road, remains open. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, there may be periodic closures for staff meetings and training. As a result, it is recommended to call 262-605-6775 in advance.
The state Department of Health Services reported Thursday that 13 new patients were being tested for coronavirus. Of the 39 Wisconsin patients already tested for COVID-19, one tested positive for the virus and has recovered; 24 tested negative, and other results are pending.
State health officials have asked people who travel to countries with widespread COVID-19 — including China, Iran, South Korea and Italy — to self-quarantine for 14 days, take their temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
People who believe they have been exposed to the virus should not to go to a hospital emergency room or clinic. Rather, Freiheit said they should call their primary care physician to coordinate care.
