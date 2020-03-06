Local health department closes clinics to better prepare for coronavirus

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Friday the closure of two of its clinics in an all-hands-on-deck approach to managing the “evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation.”

Health Director Jen Freiheit said the increased workload related to emergency planning and pandemic preparedness efforts has "exponentially increased" even though the county does not have a COVID-19 case at this time.

“We are ramping up all of our pandemic and influenza preparedness planning," Freiheit said. "We are working with all of our many partners - the fire departments, the community health center, the hospitals. . . We are just being proactive."

The effort requires all available nurses report to the home office as the county works to fill vacant nursing positions. The department is down two nurse practitioners and two registered nurses, Freiheit said. The two clinics being temporarily closed are staffed by one nurse each.

In addition to preparation work, the department has been responding to a high number of calls from the public, Freiheit said.

The two clinics temporarily closed: